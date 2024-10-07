Why did Amitabh Bachchan slap Rekha publicly? Know truth behind the slap

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha, once Bollywood's most talked-about couple, had a bitter end to their relationship. A misunderstanding on a film set led Amitabh to slap Rekha, after which Rekha decided to take revenge on him.

Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar of Bollywood, and Rekha were once madly in love. However, their love story remained incomplete. Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan's relationship began on the sets of a film. They fell in love while working together, but their relationship broke down because Amitabh Bachchan was already married. However, when Amitabh and Rekha were in a relationship, something led Amitabh Bachchan to slap Rekha publicly.

Amitabh reprimanded Rekha

It happened that Rekha was crazy in love with Amitabh Bachchan. Their relationship was talked about everywhere. At the same time, Amitabh was shooting for the film 'Laawaris'. An Iranian dancer was also working with Big B in the film. In such a situation, a rumour spread on the sets that Big B had fallen in love with an Iranian dancer.

When Rekha learned about this, she felt that Amitabh was cheating on her. In such a situation, she immediately went to the film sets and reprimanded Amitabh. After listening to these things, Amitabh got enraged and slapped Rekha several times on the shooting set. Rekha was shocked by Amitabh's behavior and started crying bitterly.

Rekha did this to take revenge on Amitabh Bachchan

After this, Rekha got angry with Amitabh and refused to work with him in the film 'Silsila'. The makers of 'Silsila' were very upset with Rekha's decision. In such a situation, he cast Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan.

Let us tell you that when Jaya came to know about the relationship between Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha, she made a move. When Amitabh Bachchan was not at home, Jaya invited Rekha for dinner and said, I will never leave Amit. Hearing Jaya's words, Rekha understood that she and Amitabh could never be one. In such a situation, Rekha distanced herself from Big B.

