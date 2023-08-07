Who was Sindhu? Tamil actress battling with breast cancer dies at 44 due to financial constraints

Actress Sindhu's demise at 44 due to breast cancer has shaken the Tamil film industry. Despite her battle and support from a few stars, financial constraints led to her passing. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

The Tamil film industry mourns the loss of actress Sindhu, who succumbed to breast cancer at 44. Her demise, at 2.15 am today, has left fans and the industry in shock. Diagnosed in 2020, she bravely battled the disease, but financial constraints hindered her medical journey. Sindhu's heartfelt plea on social media for industry support garnered aid from some stars. However, her condition worsened, leading to her passing on Monday.

Recently, Sindhu releases a heartfelt video on social media appealing for help from the film industry to support her treatment expenses. In spite a few celebrities stepping up to assist her, she couldn’t sustain any further and passed away.

The 44-year-old actress embarked on her career as a child artist, appearing in several films. However, her life was defined by financial strife and personal challenges. She openly shared her tumultuous marriage experiences in interviews, detailing her solitary fight through life's trials. At just 14, she married and became a mother, but her marriage was fraught with problems, leading her to seek refuge in her father's home with her child. Her journey is one of resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

In a recent interview, Sindhu bravely shared her struggle against breast cancer, disclosing the necessity of undergoing surgeries on both breasts. Sadly, the pain became overwhelming, and she even mentioned contemplating mercy killing. Financial constraints led her to opt for home-based treatment, but her health steadily declined. Ultimately, she was hurried to a Chennai-based private hospital, where she passed away. Following her untimely passing, her body was repatriated for final respects, with her funeral set at Virugambakkam's electric cemetery. Industry colleagues and loved ones are anticipated to gather, offering their farewells to the gifted actress.