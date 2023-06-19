Who was Poojappura Ravi ? Noted Malayalam actor dies at 83; funeral on Tuesday

Malayalam movie actor and theatre personality Poojapura Ravi died on Sunday at the residence of his daughter near Marayoor in Idukki District.

Actor and theatrical celebrity Poojapura Ravi died on Sunday (June 18) at his daughter's home in Marayoor in Idukki District. He was 83. According to insiders, the actor has been residing with his daughter in Marayoor for several months. His funeral will be performed in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

He is survived by two children, Lakshmi and Harikumar. “He later became popular through the comedy roles he played in the movies. His demise is a loss to the art and cultural landscape of the state," Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement.

State Minister for Culture Saji Cheriyan recalled the popular theatre artiste’s long career in which he has acted in around 4,000 plays and nearly 800 movies.

Who was Poojapura Ravi?

Ravi, the eldest of four children born to Madhavan Pillai and Bhavaniyamma in Poojappura, Trivandrum. He attended Chinnamma Memorial Girls High School and Thirumala Higher Secondary School. He married Thankamma and had two children-Lakshmi and Hari Kumar. Ravi appeared in approximately 800 films and 4,000 plays. In 1962, he made his acting debut in 'Veluthampi Dalawa'. Ravi rose to notoriety as a comedian.

He was also a part of several prominent films, including 'Poochakkoru Mookuthi', 'Odaruthammava Aalariyam', 'Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu', 'Kallan Kappalil Thanne', 'Mutharamkunnu PO', 'Kadathanadan Ambady', 'Dilliwala Rajakumaran', 'Love in Singapore', 'Ormakal Marikkumo' and 'Manjadi Kuru'.

The renowned actor, who has been working in Malayalam cinema for over five decades, made his final performance in the 2016 Tovino Thomas's film Guppy. Throughout his lengthy career, he also appeared in several TV serials.