    Who was Anjana Bhowmick? Bengali actress passed away in Kolkata; Prosenjit Chatterjee, Rituparna react

    Veteran Bengali actress Anjana Bhowmik was ill for a long time and had age-related health problems. She was reportedly bedridden for more than 5 months and was being looked after by her daughters, Neelanjana and Chandana. Anjana was Jisshu Sengupta's mother-in-law, passed away in Kolkata on Saturday.
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 18, 2024, 11:44 AM IST

    Veteran Bengali actress Anjana Bhowmick has passed away. The veteran actress was hospitalised in south Kolkata on Friday night for respiratory problems and died on Saturday morning. Anjana, aged 79, was actor Jisshu Sengupta's mother-in-law. According to reports, her daughter Nilanjana and son-in-law Jisshu were with her at the hospital on Saturday.

    Anjana Bhowmik had been sick for a time due to age-related health issues. She had apparently been bedridden for five to six months and was being cared for by her children, Nilanjana and Chandana. After the news broke, directors Srijit Mukerji, Arindam Sil, and other Bengali movie superstars visited Jishu and Nilanjana in the hospital.

    Anjana Bhowmik began acting at 20 in the Bengali film Anustup Chanda (1964). She changed her name to Anjana before making her debut. She became well-known for her on-screen chemistry with Uttam Kumar, appearing in films like as Thana Theke Aschi, Chowringhee, Nayika Sambad, and Kabhi Megh. Her performance alongside Soumitra Chatterjee in Maheshweta (1967) was particularly lauded. Anjana quit from performing some years ago.

    Bengal’s superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee took to X to convey his condolences. “Deeply saddened by the news… You will always be in our hearts, Anjana Aunty. Sincere condolences to @Ninichinismamma, @Jisshusengupta and the entire family.”

    Rituparna Sengupta paid tribute to the late actress and wrote on X, “Remembering the unforgettable legacy of Anjana Bhowmick. Her grace, talent, and unforgettable performances will forever b remembered in our hearts. Rest peacefully. My sincere condolences to Nilanjana, Jisshu & other family members.”

    Who was Anjana Bhowmik?
    Anjana Bhowmik was born in December 1944. She was married to naval officer Anil Sharma. They have two daughters: Neelanjana and Chandana. Neelanjana, the elder daughter, was an actor like her mother and appeared in the 'Hip Hip Hurray' TV programme. However, Neelanjana has been gone from performing for several years and now lives in Kolkata with her husband, Jisshu Sengupta. 
     

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2024, 11:44 AM IST
