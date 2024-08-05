Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Who is Koottickal Jayachandran? Actor goes into hiding after being accused in POCSO case

    Jayachandran went into hiding after a case was registered against him for allegedly sexually abusing a four-year-old girl at a relative's house. The relatives of the girl had earlier complained that the police were delaying further action against Jayachandran.

    Who is Koottickal Jayachandran? Actor goes into hiding after being accused in POCSO case dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 5, 2024, 4:00 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 5, 2024, 4:00 PM IST

    Kozhikode: The police sources have said that actor and comedian Koottickal Jayachandran, accused in a POCSO case, is in hiding. According to the Kasaba police, Jayachandran went into hiding after a case was registered against him for allegedly sexually abusing a four-year-old girl at a relative's house.

    Also Read: Bengaluru Rameshwaram cafe blast: NIA does spot inspection with 2 terrorists, recreates blast scene

    As part of the investigation, the police have searched Jayachandran's residence and the houses of his friends and relatives. His mobile phone is switched off and police sleuths are yet to receive any information about his whereabouts. The relatives of the girl had earlier complained that the police were delaying further action against Jayachandran. They had filed a complaint with the state police chief and the commissioner in this regard.

    The mother of the child had lodged a complaint against Jayachandran at the Kasaba police station, following which a case under the POCSO Act was registered against him in June 2024. As per the complaint, Jayachandran abused the child by taking advantage of her family problems.

    The police had recorded the child's statement following the complaint, as per the directions of the District Child Protection Unit. Jayachandran had earlier applied for anticipatory bail in the POCSO court in Kozhikode, but it was rejected on July 12. He then approached the High Court with an anticipatory bail plea, which will be heard next week. 

    Jayachandran rose to fame after hosting several popular television programs. He has also acted in several movies and TV serials.

    Also Read: 'Devadoothan' surpasses lifetime gross of 'Spadikam'; CHECK DETAILS

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Devadoothan' surpasses lifetime gross of 'Sphadikam'; CHECK DETAILS dmn

    'Devadoothan' surpasses lifetime gross of 'Spadikam'; CHECK DETAILS

    "Failed twice in Class 10...": Akshara Haasan opens up about her struggles in school, how she found success dmn

    "Failed twice in Class 10...": Akshara Haasan opens up about her struggles in school, how she found success

    'Double iSmart' trailer OUT: Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt-starrer film is packed with action RKK

    'Double iSmart' trailer OUT: Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt-starrer film is packed with action

    WATCH: How did Shah Rukh Khan change John Cena's life? Wrestler shares transformation experience RKK

    WATCH: How did Shah Rukh Khan change John Cena's life? Wrestler shares transformation experience

    THIS school in Chikkamagaluru which earned National award for late Puneeth Rajkumar faces leakage issues vkp

    THIS school in Chikkamagaluru which earned National award for late Puneeth Rajkumar faces leakage issues

    Recent Stories

    Bangladesh unrest: 'Violence should stop, interim govt to be formed,' says Army chief as Sheikh Hasina quit gcw

    Bangladesh unrest: 'Violence should stop, interim govt to be formed,' says Army chief as Sheikh Hasina quits

    Bangladesh unrest: Sheikh Hasina arrives in Tripura's Agartala after resigning as PM, claim reports (WATCH) anr

    Bangladesh unrest: Sheikh Hasina arrives in Tripura's Agartala after resigning as PM, claim reports (WATCH)

    Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina RESIGNS: Know assets, net worth ATG

    Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina RESIGNS: Know assets, net worth

    'Devadoothan' surpasses lifetime gross of 'Sphadikam'; CHECK DETAILS dmn

    'Devadoothan' surpasses lifetime gross of 'Spadikam'; CHECK DETAILS

    iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: 5 MAJOR and biggest changes you can expect gcw

    iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: 5 MAJOR and biggest changes you can expect

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon