    Who is Gauri Sawant? Sushmita Sen is all set to play first transgender rights activists in Taali

    Sushmita Sen is set to portray Shree Gauri Sawant, the first transgender rights advocate and Maharashtra's Election Commission's goodwill ambassador. People with HIV/AIDS have benefited from Shree Gauri Sawant's assistance.

    First Published Oct 7, 2022, 10:52 AM IST

    The first transgender rights advocate and trustee of the Sai Savli Foundation Trust, Shree Gauri Sawant, will be portrayed by actress Sushmita Sen in the upcoming film. Shree Gauri Sawant has dedicated her life to helping those with HIV/AIDS. On Thursday, Sushmita shared the biopic's first look on Instagram (October 6). 

    First look as Shreegauri Sawant. She is seen on the billboard wearing a green saree, a red blouse, and a large red bindi. Sharing the poster, she wrote, "Taali – Bajaungi nahi, bajwaungi. Nothing makes me prouder and more grateful than having the privilege of portraying this beautiful person and bringing her story to the world. Here's to life and to everyone's right to live it with dignity! I love you guys!” 

    The actress also shared an update about the shooting for the film in the hashtags – “currently filming,” “Taali,” “Shreegauri Sawant” and “biopic.”

    Who is Sree Gauri Sawant?
    Gauri Sawant is a transgender rights advocate and the Maharashtra Election Commission's goodwill ambassador. She was born in Pune as Ganesh. Growing up, she always felt more drawn to the feminine part of her nature, so one day she decided to accept who she really was and took the name Gauri Sawant.

    She was the first transgender person to petition India's Supreme Court for transgender people's adoption rights in 2014. She really filed the petition in the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) case, in which the Supreme Court declared transgender people to be a third gender.

    After Gayatri's mother passed away from AIDS in 2008, Gauri adopted the young daughter. She confessed in an interview that she had adopted Gayatri after her natural mother, a sex worker, passed away from AIDS and left her all by herself to be sold into the sex trade. In 2017, Gauri was the subject of a Vicks advertisement that told the tale of Gauri and her adoptive daughter.

    Apart from this, Gauri also runs an NGO called Sakhi Char Chowghi, which provides health services, spreads sexual awareness, and provides employment opportunities to the transgender community.

    In the Femina interview, Gauri said, “I simply wanted to dress like a woman. I was never comfortable in men’s clothing, I always felt caged in it. Since childhood, when I watched singer Usha Uthup on television, her wrists clanking with an array of bangles, her pallu in her hand, and her characteristic large bindi adorning her forehead, I had dreamt that I would look like that when I grew up.” 

    She also added that it was a dream come true when she met trans people on Mumbai’s Juhu Beach, who made her wear a saree.

     

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2022, 10:52 AM IST
