Who is Deesha Dhanuka? Meet Tiger Shroff's rumoured girlfriend after Disha Patani

The public was caught off guard when Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani announced their separation last year, despite the fact that they had been apart for a long time prior to the announcement in July 2022. The most recent rumour, however, is that Tiger has found love once more, and intriguingly, his current fling is connected to his former spouse. Meet Deesha Dhanuka, the woman Tiger Shroff seems to be falling for. It's interesting that others have observed the resemblance between the names of his rumoured lover and his ex, which gives the tale a hint of mystery. Tiger allegedly started dating Deesha Dhanuka, a senior employee at a renowned production company, after splitting from Disha Patani.

ALSO READ: Made In Heaven Season 2 LEAKED: Sobhita Dhulipala, Kalki Koechlin's web series OUT on torrent sites

Tiger and Deesha have reportedly been dating for more than a year at this point, according to insider reports. They appear to have more than just a romantic connection since they also work together professionally. Tiger works with Deesha to maintain her fitness routine while also helping him with writing and project recommendations. Beyond just the two of them, Tiger's family has expressed support for Deesha, demonstrating how compatible they are. This burgeoning romance is well known to close family and friends, who have included it in their circle.

According to a Bombay Times story, Tiger and Deesha Dhanuka have been romantically involved for more than a year and a half. According to the story, Deesha occupies a senior position at a production company, and they became friends after Tiger split up with Disha Patani. According to the source, Deesha frequently gives him script recommendations, but Tiger is in charge of her fitness entirely. Deesha is adored by his family as well, and they are well aware of their relationship. Tiger responded to the media outlet refuting the rumours after they had contacted him for confirmation. I thought I was connected to someone else a few months ago, but no, I've been single for the last two years, he retorted. Deesha has not commented yet.

PROFESSIONAL FRONT: Tiger will be introduced as a new cop in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again', where he will be seen making a cameo appearance. He will also be seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', starring Akshay Kumar, Ganapath, and Kriti Sanon.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra strikes a chord with her soulful singing in 'Rahe Na Rahe Hum'; WATCH video