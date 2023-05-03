Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Bengali actress Sudipta Banerjee's husband? Check wedding photos

    Numerous people, including Debdyuti Ghosh, Sritama Bhattacharjee, and others, attended the wedding ceremony.
     

    On May 1, famous Bengali actress Sudipta Banerjee wed longtime partner Soumya Bakshi in a picturesque ceremony. Soumya is former TMC MLA Smita Bakshi's son. On his big day, Dulhe Raja Soumya, too, had a sharp appearance. He wore a Punjabi Kurta and a traditional Dhuti.

    Several famous people attended the wedding. Many famous people attended, including Deepsheta Mitra, Ipshita Mukherjee, Sreetama Bhattacharjee, and others. Meanwhile, fans and colleagues in the industry are congratulating Sudipta on his success on social media.

    Work front: Sudipta is seen in the "Sohag Jol" television serial. She plays the role of a villain in the popular soap. Due to her wedding, she has taken a brief leave of absence from work. She will shortly start working on new professional tasks.

    One and a half years ago, she admitted having an affair with Soumya. They spent three years together. Their relationship status was public on social media. The Covid pandemic delayed their marriage after it was announced in December last year. 
