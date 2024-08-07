Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Who is Avneet Kaur? Actress accused of CHEATING by a jewellery brand

    A jewellery brand took to Instagram and accused actress Avneet Kaur of cheating. The brand recently posted a lengthy statement on its official Instagram account, citing 'exploitation' by the actress.

    Who is Avneet Kaur? Actress accused of CHEATING by a jewellery brand RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 7, 2024, 1:55 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 7, 2024, 1:55 PM IST

    A jewellery brand took to Instagram and accused actress Avneet Kaur of cheating. The brand recently posted a lengthy statement on its official Instagram account, citing 'exploitation' by the actress. It stated that they had a 'verbal contract' with Avneet for a barter relationship. As part of this collaboration, the actress was required to tag the brand on Instagram while wearing its jewellery. However, Avneet overlooked labeling the brand. When reminded, she refused and agreed to pay for the items provided to her. However, the brand has not received payment as well.

    The post

    About Avneet Kaur

    It further stated that Avneet wore the brand's jewelry seven times during her vacation, alongside other high-end brands. She marked the luxury brands but not the tiny Indian venture. Avneet Kaur is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi television and film. The 22-year-old is most known for her roles in Dance India Dance Li'l Masters, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Mardaani, Chandra Nandini, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, and Tiku Weds Sheru.

    Her cinematic career began in 2014, with Pradeep Sarkar's Mardaani.  In September 2014, she portrayed Khushi in Sony Pal's Hamari Sister Didi. In June 2023, Kaur appeared in Manish Tiwary's Chidiakhana with Ritvik Sahore, and acted in Kangana Ranaut's Tiku Weds Sheru on Amazon Prime Video opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In June 2024, she appeared in Luv Ki Arrange Marriage, costarring Sunny Singh.

    Upcoming films

    'Love in Vietnam', is Avneet Kaur's next film which was announced at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. It stars Shantanu Maheshwari and Vietnamese actress Kha Ngan, is directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, and produced by Omung Kumar. The film is the first India-Vietnam cooperation and is based on the best-selling novel Madonna in a Fur Coat.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Telugu superstar Prabhas extends support to Wayanad landslide victims, donates Rs 2 crore to CMDRF dmn

    Telugu superstar Prabhas extends support to Wayanad landslide victims, donates Rs 2 crore to CMDRF

    Viral Video: Malaika Arora flaunts her Rs 3.30 lakh Saint Laurent tote bag RBA

    Viral Video: Malaika Arora flaunts her Rs 3.30 lakh Saint Laurent tote bag

    Mirzapur 3 to get a bonus episode? Know release date and where to watch RKK

    Mirzapur 3 to get a bonus episode? Know release date and where to watch

    Subhashree viral video: Know all about 17-year-old influencer from Odisha RBA

    Subhashree viral video: Know all about 17-year-old influencer from Odisha

    Paris Olympics 2024: Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Vinesh Phogat's win, 'Given opportunity despite protesting' RKK

    Paris Olympics 2024: Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Vinesh Phogat's win, 'Given opportunity despite protesting'

    Recent Stories

    Arvind Kejriwal passes flag hoisting responsibility to Atishi for August 15 event; check details AJR

    Arvind Kejriwal passes flag hoisting responsibility to Atishi for August 15 event; check details

    Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024: Check out top deals on Apple, OnePlus smartwatches and more gcw

    Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024: Check out top deals on Apple, OnePlus smartwatches and more

    Nagaland state lottery August 07, 2024: Today's winning number OUT RKK

    Nagaland state lottery August 07, 2024: Today's winning number OUT

    Telugu superstar Prabhas extends support to Wayanad landslide victims, donates Rs 2 crore to CMDRF dmn

    Telugu superstar Prabhas extends support to Wayanad landslide victims, donates Rs 2 crore to CMDRF

    Explained How Article 11 of wrestling weigh-in rules led to Vinesh Phogat's Paris Olympics disqualification snt

    Explained: How Article 11 of wrestling weigh-in rules led to Vinesh Phogat's Paris Olympics disqualification

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon