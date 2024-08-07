Who is Avneet Kaur? Actress accused of CHEATING by a jewellery brand

A jewellery brand took to Instagram and accused actress Avneet Kaur of cheating. The brand recently posted a lengthy statement on its official Instagram account, citing 'exploitation' by the actress.

A jewellery brand took to Instagram and accused actress Avneet Kaur of cheating. The brand recently posted a lengthy statement on its official Instagram account, citing 'exploitation' by the actress. It stated that they had a 'verbal contract' with Avneet for a barter relationship. As part of this collaboration, the actress was required to tag the brand on Instagram while wearing its jewellery. However, Avneet overlooked labeling the brand. When reminded, she refused and agreed to pay for the items provided to her. However, the brand has not received payment as well.

The post

About Avneet Kaur

It further stated that Avneet wore the brand's jewelry seven times during her vacation, alongside other high-end brands. She marked the luxury brands but not the tiny Indian venture. Avneet Kaur is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi television and film. The 22-year-old is most known for her roles in Dance India Dance Li'l Masters, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Mardaani, Chandra Nandini, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, and Tiku Weds Sheru.

Her cinematic career began in 2014, with Pradeep Sarkar's Mardaani. In September 2014, she portrayed Khushi in Sony Pal's Hamari Sister Didi. In June 2023, Kaur appeared in Manish Tiwary's Chidiakhana with Ritvik Sahore, and acted in Kangana Ranaut's Tiku Weds Sheru on Amazon Prime Video opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In June 2024, she appeared in Luv Ki Arrange Marriage, costarring Sunny Singh.

Upcoming films

'Love in Vietnam', is Avneet Kaur's next film which was announced at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. It stars Shantanu Maheshwari and Vietnamese actress Kha Ngan, is directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, and produced by Omung Kumar. The film is the first India-Vietnam cooperation and is based on the best-selling novel Madonna in a Fur Coat.

