Who is Aviva Bidapa? Know who is Abishek Ambareesh's wife; Yash, Kiccha Sudeep attend grand wedding

Abishek Ambareesh and Aviva Bidapa wedding pictures and videos: Rajinikanth, Mohan Babu, Yash and several others attended the grand wedding.

On June 5, Abishek Ambareesh married her fiance Aviva Bidapa in Bengaluru. Rajinikanth, Mohan Babu, Yash, and other celebrities attended the star-studded wedding at the Palace Grounds. Many celebrities, including politician M Venkaiah Naidu, were present. The spectacular wedding photos and videos are going viral.

Ambareesh and Sumalatha are close friends of Rajinikanth and Mohan Babu. Abishek, Ambareesh and Sumalatha's son, proposed to Aviva in December 2020.

On June 5, the pair married in a lovely ceremony in Bengaluru. According to sources, they will hold a spectacular reception in Bengaluru on June 7. Rajinikanth, Venkaiah Naidu, and Mohan Babu can all be seen blessing the pair as they exchange vows.

A video of actor Yash and his actress-wife Radhika Pandit is going viral on social media.

Who is Aviva Bidapa?

Aviva Bidapa's father, Prasad Bidapa, is a well-known celebrity fashion designer, and her mother, Judith Bidapa, is also a well-known figure. Aviva is a well-known model, fashion designer, TV personality, and businesswoman in the media.

Who is Abishek Ambareesh?

Abhishek is the son of Rebel actor Ambareesh and former actress and Member of Parliament Sumalatha. He made his cinematic debut in 2019 with Amar and is presently preparing to premiere his second picture, Bad Manners. He and Aviva recently paid respect to Rebel icons by dancing to his legendary tunes. The video quickly became popular on social media.