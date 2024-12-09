When Sumona Chakravarti opened up about loan rejections despite being famous; Read on

Sumona Chakravarti bought her first house at 26 but faced loan rejection by banks due to the unstable income in acting. She shared her experience and the challenges she overcame.
 

When Sumona Chakravarti opened up about loan rejections despite being famous; Read on NTI
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 9, 2024, 3:12 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 9, 2024, 3:12 PM IST

Sumona Chakravarti is a popular face on television and has also worked in films. She has been working in the entertainment industry for 25 years. Sumona was 26 when she bought her first house. But buying this house was not easy for her. She had become popular working in films and TV shows. Despite this, the bank refused to give her a home loan at that time. Sumona herself revealed this during an interview.

Why did the bank refuse to give Sumona Chakravarti a home loan?
In a conversation with the Indian Express, 36-year-old Sumona shared her ordeal. According to her, the bank refused to give her a home loan due to the lack of a fixed salary in her job (acting). Sumona said, "I bought my first house when I was 26 years old. It is a simple small apartment in Mumbai and everyone knows how high the prices are in real estate. Actors do not have a salary slip or any fixed monthly payment from the office. I still remember how hesitant the banks were to give me a loan. Because I didn't have a fixed monthly salary. For banks, any person earning Rs 20,000 a month is safer than an actor. Because there is more risk involved."

Paying off the loan is Sumona Chakravarti's biggest achievement
Sumona further said in this conversation that the biggest achievement of her life was to repay the home loan, which she got after a lot of difficulties. Sumona also expressed happiness that she has faced every difficulty in her life with ease. Sumona quipped, "As an actor when we have to pay EMIs, it is quite challenging. Especially in situations like Covid. So when I was able to repay my home loan, it was my biggest achievement. You suffer financial setbacks, there are ups and downs in life and I have been able to avoid such setbacks."

Sumona Chakravarti has been in the entertainment industry since 1999
Sumona Chakravarti was only 11 years old when she entered films. She was seen as a child artist in Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala starrer 'Mann', which was released in 1999. Her first show on TV was 'Kasamh Se', which came in 2006. However, she got recognition after playing the role of Ram Kapoor's sister in the show 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain', which was telecast between 2011 and 2014. Later, she came into comedy and became famous in every household by playing the role of Kapil Sharma's wife Manju in 'Comedy Nights with Kapil'. Sumona has also worked in shows like 'Kasturi', 'And Khotey Sikkey' and films like 'Barfi!', 'Kick' and 'Phir Se...'.

