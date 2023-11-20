Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    When Payal Ghosh wanted to marry Mohammed Shami and become his second wife

    Actress Payal Ghosh reportedly publicly proposed marriage to Mohammed Shami and humorously suggested that he improve his English skills. Payal came into the limelight after appearing in the 2017 Hindi film Patel ki Punjabi Shaadi

    Mohammed Shami, an Indian cricketer noted for his excellent right-arm fast bowling, gained headlines with notable performances in the just finished 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. He became India's highest wicket-taker after taking 24 wickets in seven matches. His on-field success, however, has been followed by personal difficulties, including persistent domestic abuse charges from his ex-wife.

    In the middle of this, an unexpected twist occurred when Indian actress Payal Ghosh openly proposed marriage to Mohammed Shami. This development follows Shami's remarkable performance in the India-Sri Lanka encounter on November 2, when he grabbed a five-wicket haul in only five overs, limiting the opposition to just 55 runs. Ghosh, who was pleased by Shami's performance, came to Twitter to express her admiration and playfully proposed marriage, joking that Shami should improve his English abilities.

    When Payal Ghosh wanted to marry Mohammed Shami and become his second wife RBA

    On social media, viewers had diverse reactions to the actress' proposition, with some finding comedy in the situation and others engaging in friendly banter. However, one Twitter user joked that Shami would not accept the suggestion due to eligibility issues.

    When Payal Ghosh wanted to marry Mohammed Shami and become his second wife RBA

    Payal Ghosh, born in Kolkata, began her cinematic career in 2008 with the English thriller Sharpe's Peril. She went on to play supporting roles in other Indian cinema industries, including Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. Her debut came in the 2017 Hindi film Patel ki Punjabi Shadi, in which she co-starred with renowned actors Paresh Rawal and Rishi Kapoor.

    Payal Ghosh has been linked to controversies outside from her acting profession. In 2013, she brought severe rape charges against acclaimed film director Anurag Kashyap, saying he sexually abused her. Despite the uproar, Ghosh has entered politics, demonstrating a diverse career.

