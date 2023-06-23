When Keerthy Suresh decided not to do any 'kissing' scenes in Tamil films

After nationally garnering rave reviews and winning hearts with an impressive performance in the critically acclaimed film Dassara alongside Nani. In a new interview, Keerthy Suresh strongly reinforced not doing kissing scenes and backed out of the film.

Keerthy Suresh is a big name in South film industry today. The actress has made a place in the hearts of audiences. In the last month, there were reports regarding Keerthy's marriage to a real estate businessman Farhan which went viral after their photo surfaced on social media. Rumour mills suggested that the wedding is on the cards. There are assumptions that both have been dating each other for a long time. But Keerthy has not spoken anything regarding the same and is tight-lipped.

Off late, the 'Sarkar' actress Keerthy Suresh has made her way to headlines again as the South star recently was given a narration of a Tamil film which demanded many steamy and sexy kissing scenes between the male and female lead in the said film. But not liking this aspect that violated her long-standing no-kissing rule in the Tollywood movie, Keerthy said a clear NO and backed out of the project.

Many media reports also revealed that the actress was recently narrated a story by a Tamil director, who said the film demanded liplock and steamy kissing scenes. However, Keerthy said no to the project following her long-standing no-kissing policy.

National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh, recently seen in Srikanth Oddela-directed critically acclaimed film Dassara alongside Nani, will next be seen in Chiranjeevi-starrer Bhola Shankar, directed by Meher Ramesh. Keerthy Suresh will play the megastar sister in the film, which will hit the theatres on August 11.

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh looks forward to her upcoming film Maamannan, directed by Mari Selvaraj. Touted to be a political thriller, Maamannan stars Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, Udhayanidhi Stalin and Keerthy in crucial roles. Produced by Red Giant Movies, this film will get released on June 29. Netflix has bagged the online streaming rights to this film. After its theatrical release, it will stream on the OTT platform in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The actress also has Bholaa Shankar, directed by Meher Ramesh, in her kitty. She will play the role of Chiranjeevi's sister in this film which revolves around the story of a brother who is after the criminals who have harmed his sister.

Bholaa Shankar is backed and produced by Anil Sunkara's AK Entertainment in collab with Creative Commercials. Tamannaah is playing the leading lady opposite Chiranjeevi. Bholaa Shankar also stars Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore and Tulasi. This film will be released worldwide on August 11.

