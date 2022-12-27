Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When is Kantara 2 coming? Here's what Rishab Shetty has to say about blockbuster's sequel

    Rishab Shetty and Hombale Films founders Vijay Kiragandur, Chaluve Gowda discussed the sequel of Kantara and whether they will make another Hindi feature. Here's what we know

    When is Kantara 2 coming? Here's what Rishab Shetty has to say about blockbuster's sequel RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Dec 27, 2022, 9:35 AM IST

    Hombale Films Productions produced two of the year's most successful films: Yash's KGF 2 and Rishab Shetty's Kantara. The founders, Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, have submitted the latter for Oscar consideration and announced plans for a sequel. In an interview, they provided a quick update on the situation. "We definitely have plans for 'Kantara 2,' but there is no deadline," Kiragandur said in an interview with PTI.

    Now, talking to a media house about the sequel, they informed Kantara's fans, “We have a plan. We were busy with other things, and Rishab also took a month’s break. Once he is back, we will decide on our next step for the franchise."

    Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi; see picture

    They also discussed the reasons behind KGF and Kantara's success, stating that they devote more attention to the plot and writing. "If you take any of our screenplays, for example, KGF 1, we spent like three years on the script and, for Kantara, we worked on it for 6-8 months at the writing level. We always prioritise writers and directors who require time to produce a solid script. We give them adequate time to complete the draught. We're not in a hurry to get stories out. We begin working on production only when the story has been finalised. "Rather of producing something generic, we focus on delivering something distinctive," they stated.

    Also Read: Salman Khan Birthday 2022: A glance at the net-worth of the globally prominent superstar

    They also expressed a desire to go worldwide, but not with a global theme. Their goal is not to remake or work on a narrative set in a distant location, but to create a story that is based in and belongs to us.

    So, will the filmmakers make a Hindi film? "We're working with some authors," they say. When we have the story completed, we will identify the directors and get to work."
     

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2022, 9:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pathaan Controversy: Ayodhya Seer declares to end 'Jihad' by performing Shah Rukh Khan's 'Terahvi RBA

    Pathaan Controversy: Ayodhya Seer declares to end 'Jihad' by performing Shah Rukh Khan's 'Terahvi

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi; see picture RBA

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi; see picture

    Salman Khan Birthday Party: Actor celebrates his 56th birthday in style; Shah Rukh Khan and many more spotted RBA

    Salman Khan Birthday Party: Actor celebrates his 56th birthday in style; Shah Rukh Khan and many more spotted

    Tunisha Sharma Suicide: Sheezan Khan reveals Shraddha Walker case compelled him to break up with actress vma

    Tunisha Sharma Suicide: Sheezan Khan reveals Shraddha Walker case compelled him to break up with actress

    Avatar 2: Why do fans say its not a globally hit film vma

    Avatar 2: Why do fans say its not a globally hit film

    Recent Stories

    Pathaan Controversy: Ayodhya Seer declares to end 'Jihad' by performing Shah Rukh Khan's 'Terahvi RBA

    Pathaan Controversy: Ayodhya Seer declares to end 'Jihad' by performing Shah Rukh Khan's 'Terahvi

    As North India reels under intense cold wave, dense fog envelops Delhi; check details AJR

    As North India reels under intense cold wave, dense fog envelops Delhi; check details

    China alters Covid-19 policy to reopen borders, end travel quarantine from January 8

    China alters Covid-19 policy to reopen borders, end travel quarantine from January 8

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi; see picture RBA

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi; see picture

    Covid19 in India Officials to conduct mock drill across states, UTs from today to assess preparedness AJR

    Covid-19 in India: Officials to conduct mock drill across states, UTs today to assess preparedness

    Recent Videos

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon