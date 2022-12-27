When is Kantara 2 coming? Here's what Rishab Shetty has to say about blockbuster's sequel

Rishab Shetty and Hombale Films founders Vijay Kiragandur, Chaluve Gowda discussed the sequel of Kantara and whether they will make another Hindi feature. Here's what we know

Hombale Films Productions produced two of the year's most successful films: Yash's KGF 2 and Rishab Shetty's Kantara. The founders, Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, have submitted the latter for Oscar consideration and announced plans for a sequel. In an interview, they provided a quick update on the situation. "We definitely have plans for 'Kantara 2,' but there is no deadline," Kiragandur said in an interview with PTI.

Now, talking to a media house about the sequel, they informed Kantara's fans, “We have a plan. We were busy with other things, and Rishab also took a month’s break. Once he is back, we will decide on our next step for the franchise."

They also discussed the reasons behind KGF and Kantara's success, stating that they devote more attention to the plot and writing. "If you take any of our screenplays, for example, KGF 1, we spent like three years on the script and, for Kantara, we worked on it for 6-8 months at the writing level. We always prioritise writers and directors who require time to produce a solid script. We give them adequate time to complete the draught. We're not in a hurry to get stories out. We begin working on production only when the story has been finalised. "Rather of producing something generic, we focus on delivering something distinctive," they stated.

They also expressed a desire to go worldwide, but not with a global theme. Their goal is not to remake or work on a narrative set in a distant location, but to create a story that is based in and belongs to us.

So, will the filmmakers make a Hindi film? "We're working with some authors," they say. When we have the story completed, we will identify the directors and get to work."

