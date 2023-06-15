What is Kafas? Sharman Joshi SHOCKS fans with recent social media appearance, watch video HERE

Actor Sharman Joshi took to social media and has left fans speechless with a new video. Speculations around this being a ‘promotional tactic’ is already flooding among netizens.-- By Mahalekshmi

The entertainment industry is always on their feet with new and exciting news every now and then. Adding to this noise is actor Sharman Joshi, who has shared an eerie video with fans online, keeping them on their toes. The actor was seen to be nervous while trying to reveal something. He tries his level best to make some sort of confession, but it is revealed that he has taken money to keep quiet.

This was reinforced by the video starring actress Mona Singh who is trying to film another confession, but we made to know that she has taken a bribe for not doing so. Actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill further added to this unexplained series of videos with a similar post on social media, garnering immense views, in which she is seen admitting to having accepted payment for keeping a certain reality of the entertainment business under wraps. And yes, that was worth more than half a million views.

The entire plot was burst open when the noise went overboard as popular stand-up comedian Atul Khatri revealed that he had been paid recently so that he would hide a particular tip that he had regarding a Bollywood actor. Joining in was also Uorfi Javed, the popular social media sensation, revealing to her fans that she was aware of some scandalous news about a specific celebrity but because she had accepted hush money, she cannot share it with the people.

Netizens have been completely thrown off track with these events as the videos have become a headscratcher for the internet community. They are all questioning the reason behind such revelations, trying to break open the challenge. How are these videos related? Is this based on real events? Could they the celebrity they are talking about be the same person? The questions spread like wildfire.

With the larger mass being groped into what looks like a massive conspiracy, they are yet to receive answers about the mysterious and eerie nature of the videos and why have the characters been hiding these secrets or accepting bribe. Is this going to a future where their voices would be heard? Fans and the audience can do nothing bu speculate about the bizarre nature of the incidents while the actual conclusion eludes their attention until matters develop further.