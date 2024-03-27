Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    What is Hope Gala? The event which Alia Bhatt will host in London

    Alia Bhatt will host the Hope Gala on March 28 in collaboration with the Mandarin Oriental Hotel group at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park in London.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Mar 27, 2024, 11:42 AM IST

    Alia Bhatt is preparing to throw her inaugural 'Hope Gala' in London. This is in support of Alia's chosen charity, Salaam Bombay, which seeks to engage Mumbai's most impoverished 'at-risk' children through in-school programs. According to a source close to the actress's team, Alia will host the Hope Gala on March 28 in collaboration with the Mandarin Oriental hotel group at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park in London.

    This is in support of Alia's chosen charity, Salaam Bombay, which works with Mumbai's most vulnerable 'at-risk' children through in-school programs (leadership and advocacy) and after-school academies (skill building) to boost their confidence, self-esteem, and commitment to staying in school. According to reports, the Gala would be attended by prominent businesspeople and philanthropists from India and London.

    Also read: Shraddha Kapoor to Disha Patani, celebs stun award show in best outfits

    Professional front

    Alia Bhatt has finished shooting for 'Jigra', which also stars Vedang Raina. She is now working on several large films, including 'Jee Le Zaraa', which stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif. The film is supposed to follow the friendship plot of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'. However, no official statement regarding the film has yet to be made by its creators. 

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2024, 11:43 AM IST
