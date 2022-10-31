Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Box Office Report: Kantara sets new record; check out ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Thank God’ performances

    With the public demanding Rishabh Shetty’s ‘Kantara’ to be sent for the Oscars as India’s official entry, Rishabh Shetty’s film is going on to set new records. In the latest, it has become the biggest fifth-weekend collection film in India, beating Baahubali 2. Clearly, Kantara’s success has overshadowed the performances of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ and Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Thank God’.

    weekend Box Office Report Kantara sets new record takes check out Ram Setu Thank God performances drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Oct 31, 2022, 12:48 PM IST

    Looks like there is no stopping for Rishabh Shetty’s film ‘Kantara’. One of the biggest blockbusters of the year 2022, ‘Kantara’ has added one more feather to its hat – it has beaten Prabhas-starrer ‘Baahubali 2’ to become the biggest fifth-weekend collector at the box office in India. The film’s success has clearly had an impact on the performance of two newly released Bollywood films – ‘Ram Setu’ and ‘Thank God’. Among these, the audience has preferred to watch the Kannada film, rejecting the other two.

    Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar's film has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office. Talking about the weekend collection of the film, Ram Setu collected Rs 6.05 crore on Friday, Rs 7.3 crore on Saturday, and Rs 8.50 crore on Sunday. There was a steady increase in the film's earnings on the weekend as it collected Rs 21.55 crores over the last three days. The total collections have reached Rs 57.25 crore.

    ALSO READ: Should Kantara go to Oscars? Here's what Rishab Shetty stated

    Thank God: Starring actors Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles, ‘Thank God’ is struggling at the box office. It failed to earn up to Rs 30 crore on its first weekend. The film collected Rs 3.3 crore on Friday, Rs 3.25 crore on Saturday, and Rs 4 crore on Sunday. With this, the total collection of the film has reached only Rs 29.4 crore.

    Also Read: Kantara: 9 times when Rishabh Shetty's blockbuster film made headlines

    Kantara: Rishabh Shetty’s film ‘Kantara’ has been touching new heights of success. Kantara has done business of Rs 5.65 crore on Friday, Rs 10.55 crore on Saturday, and Rs 11 crore on Sunday. With this, the total collections for ‘Kantara’ have reached Rs 27.2 crore in three days. Helmed and written by Shetty, the film which also stars him in the lead role, has beaten SS Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali 2’ record as well. Up until now, Baahubali 2 held the record of being the biggest collector on the fifth weekend in India. However, the record is now being held by ‘Kantara’. In the meantime, the audience has also been demanding that ‘Kantara’ be sent for the Oscars as India’s official entry.

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2022, 12:48 PM IST
