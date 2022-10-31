Box Office Report: Kantara sets new record; check out ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Thank God’ performances

With the public demanding Rishabh Shetty’s ‘Kantara’ to be sent for the Oscars as India’s official entry, Rishabh Shetty’s film is going on to set new records. In the latest, it has become the biggest fifth-weekend collection film in India, beating Baahubali 2. Clearly, Kantara’s success has overshadowed the performances of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ and Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Thank God’.

Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar's film has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office. Talking about the weekend collection of the film, Ram Setu collected Rs 6.05 crore on Friday, Rs 7.3 crore on Saturday, and Rs 8.50 crore on Sunday. There was a steady increase in the film's earnings on the weekend as it collected Rs 21.55 crores over the last three days. The total collections have reached Rs 57.25 crore.

Thank God: Starring actors Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles, ‘Thank God’ is struggling at the box office. It failed to earn up to Rs 30 crore on its first weekend. The film collected Rs 3.3 crore on Friday, Rs 3.25 crore on Saturday, and Rs 4 crore on Sunday. With this, the total collection of the film has reached only Rs 29.4 crore.

Kantara: Rishabh Shetty’s film ‘Kantara’ has been touching new heights of success. Kantara has done business of Rs 5.65 crore on Friday, Rs 10.55 crore on Saturday, and Rs 11 crore on Sunday. With this, the total collections for ‘Kantara’ have reached Rs 27.2 crore in three days. Helmed and written by Shetty, the film which also stars him in the lead role, has beaten SS Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali 2’ record as well. Up until now, Baahubali 2 held the record of being the biggest collector on the fifth weekend in India. However, the record is now being held by ‘Kantara’. In the meantime, the audience has also been demanding that ‘Kantara’ be sent for the Oscars as India’s official entry.