    Watch: Van's dashcam records moments before Gayatri Joshi and Vikas Oberoi's Lamborghini collided with Ferrari

    Shah Rukh Khan's Swades actress Gayatri Joshi was on vacation with her husband, Vikas Oberoi, on the Italian island. Several sports cars can be seen in the video waiting up behind a camper van on a two-lane roadway.

    First Published Oct 5, 2023, 8:13 AM IST

    On Wednesday (Oct 04), Gayatri Joshi's Lamborghini crashed with a Ferrari and a camper van, according to a dashcam video. The catastrophe in Sardinia, Italy, claimed the lives of two Swiss visitors, Melissa Krautli (63) and Markus Krautli (67), after their wrecked Ferrari caught fire. The event happened during the Sardinia Supercar Tour, including a luxury car parade from Teulada to Olbia where drivers may tour the area in hired luxury vehicles.

    Gayatri was on vacation with her husband, Vikas Oberoi, on the Italian island. Several sports cars can be seen in the video waiting up behind a camper van on a two-lane roadway. The actor's blue Lamborghini attempted to pass the vehicle. When the Ferrari behind them collided with the actor's automobile, it turned rapidly to take over both vehicles.

    The accident caused the camper van to flip, enveloping the entire scene in a cloud of dust. According to a report by Free Press Journal. Gayatri and Vikas managed to escape the accident without serious injuries.

     

    As reported by Free Press Journals, the actress expressed her gratitude for their safety, saying, “Vikas and I are in Italy. We met with an accident here (multiple-car collision). With God’s grace, we both are absolutely fine.”

    While the couple's manager stated that they were both unharmed, the star and her husband can be seen noticeably frightened at the incident scene. While her spouse looks on, the actress sits beside her damaged automobile on the side of the road.

    Other images show the wrecked automobile on the side of the road, its front badly twisted. The 46-year-old actress is most known for her part in Ashutosh Gowariker's 2004 film 'Swades,' in which she co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan. Her spouse is a Mumbai-based property billionaire, whom she married shortly after finishing the film.

