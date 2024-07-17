WATCH: Uorfi Javed trolled for being spotted drunk for 3rd time in two weeks; netizens calls her Bewdi number1

Uorfi Javed has once again caught attention, this time when she was found intoxicated for the third time in a month; have a look at the video below.

Uorfi Javed, an actress and social media celebrity, was caught intoxicated and sloshed in the city on Tuesday night, marking the third time in three weeks. The actress could hardly walk straight as her pals walked her to the car. Videos of Uorfi stepping out inebriated from a fancy Mumbai pub have gone viral on social media. In the footage, she can be seen heading out of the bar with her friends and sister after what appears to be a terrific party. Uorfi donned a short yellow dress with her hair in a sloppy bun updo.

As soon as she came out of the bar, she was besieged by paparazzi and people eager to capture a nice photo. As she tried to go up to her car, her sister was seen holding her close and urging others to move aside. Uorfi told the paparazzi, "Bohot drunk hoon," and begged them to let her go.

Uorfi was seen in a similar drunken state a few days before, and her pals helped her get into the car and drive away. She was even seen nearly stumbling and speaking gibberish with the photographers. Netizens took potshots at the diva for this drunk state. A user commented, "Inka toh roz ka ho gaya hai." While another one wrote, "Bewdi number !" A third user commented "Itna pitey kyu ho jab jheli nai jaati."

Uorfi frequently makes headlines for being "real" on social media, and she does not shy away from expressing her ideas, even if they are controversial at times.

On the career front, Uorfi made her Bollywood debut in Ektaa Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. The actress is due to appear in a reality programme, and while nothing is known about it, she has been teasing it on social media for quite some time.

