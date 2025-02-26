WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam sings 'Die With A Smile', plays guitar at his school's event (VIDEO)

AbRam Khan, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's youngest child, played the guitar and sang 'Die With A Smile' during a school function. The footage of him playing the guitar and striking the perfect notes on stage has gone viral, stunning netizens.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan's youngest son, AbRam Khan, was spotted playing the guitar and singing the song, 'Die With A Smile', at an event in his school. A video of the star kid singing the song has gone viral online, and netizens cannot help but laud the little one.

The video is from an event at his school. AbRam can be seen sitting on a chair and strumming a guitar while singing 'Die With A Smile' and touching all the right notes. He seems to be a part of his school band, as other kids can also be heard singing in chorus.

AbRam, who studies at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School, often participates in extracurricular activities. In fact, every year at the school's star-studded annual function, the kid is seen participating in either dance acts or skits, and now he has also tried his hand at singing.

Shah Rukh and Gauri welcomed AbRam via surrogacy in May 2013, and he is the apple of his father's eye. The actor had once also rued how he has spent a lot of times with his elder kids, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, but does not get to spend the same amount of time with his little one due to his overly-packed schedule, and thus, he does not miss a single opportunity to be with him.

AbRam also lent his voice in the Hindi-dubbed version of the 2024 film, Mufasa: The Lion King. He voiced the young Mufasa in the film, while Shah Rukh lent his voice to the older Mufasa. Aryan Khan dubbed in Hindi for the role of Mufasa's son, Simba.

