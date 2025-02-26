WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam sings 'Die With A Smile', plays guitar at his school's event (VIDEO)

AbRam Khan, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's youngest child, played the guitar and sang 'Die With A Smile' during a school function. The footage of him playing the guitar and striking the perfect notes on stage has gone viral, stunning netizens.

WATCH Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam sings 'Die With A Smile', plays guitar at his school's event (VIDEO) RBA
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 26, 2025, 12:23 PM IST

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan's youngest son, AbRam Khan, was spotted playing the guitar and singing the song, 'Die With A Smile', at an event in his school. A video of the star kid singing the song has gone viral online, and netizens cannot help but laud the little one.

The video is from an event at his school. AbRam can be seen sitting on a chair and strumming a guitar while singing 'Die With A Smile' and touching all the right notes. He seems to be a part of his school band, as other kids can also be heard singing in chorus.

Also Read: Jyothika's stylish photoshoot: Suriya's wife stuns with ageless look

AbRam, who studies at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School, often participates in extracurricular activities. In fact, every year at the school's star-studded annual function, the kid is seen participating in either dance acts or skits, and now he has also tried his hand at singing.

Shah Rukh and Gauri welcomed AbRam via surrogacy in May 2013, and he is the apple of his father's eye. The actor had once also rued how he has spent a lot of times with his elder kids, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, but does not get to spend the same amount of time with his little one due to his overly-packed schedule, and thus, he does not miss a single opportunity to be with him.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abram khan (@abramsrk)

AbRam also lent his voice in the Hindi-dubbed version of the 2024 film, Mufasa: The Lion King. He voiced the young Mufasa in the film, while Shah Rukh lent his voice to the older Mufasa. Aryan Khan dubbed in Hindi for the role of Mufasa's son, Simba.

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela turns 31: Top 5 Controversies that led to fan wars

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kanye West, Bianca Censori giving their marriage Another try amidst divorce rumors MEG

Kanye West, Bianca Censori giving their marriage Another try amidst divorce rumors

Mahakumbh sensation Monalisa's director Sanoj Mishra files FIR against Youtuber; Read on ATG

Mahakumbh sensation Monalisa's director Sanoj Mishra files FIR against Youtuber; Read on

Cybercrime alert: BTS and K-Pop stars' flight details sold by Airline employee MEG

Cybercrime alert: BTS and K-Pop stars' flight details sold by Airline employee

VIDEO Urvashi Rautela celebrates her 31st birthday in REAL diamonds studded gown-WATCH RBA

VIDEO: Urvashi Rautela celebrates her 31st birthday in REAL diamonds studded gown-WATCH

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Khathiawadi' completes 3 years; Alia Bhatt shares sketch of her character

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' completes 3 years; Alia Bhatt shares sketch of her character

Recent Stories

Qatar Gold Rate on February 26 2025: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold price anr

Qatar Gold Rate on February 26: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold price

Delimitation debate: Will south Indian states lose MP seats due to population-based redistribution? AJR

Delimitation debate: Will south Indian states lose MP seats due to population-based redistribution?

Maha Shivratri 2025: Mahakaleshwar to Omkareshwar; 12 Jyotirlingas to visit this Shiv Ratri ATG

Maha Shivratri 2025: Mahakaleshwar to Omkareshwar; 12 Jyotirlingas to visit this Shiv Ratri

iQOO Neo 10R 5G: Launch date CONFIRMED! Check expected specifications, price and more gcw

iQOO Neo 10R 5G: Launch date CONFIRMED! Check expected specifications, price and more

Karisma Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 6 expensive divorces in Bollywood RBA

Karisma Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 6 expensive divorces in Bollywood

Recent Videos

North East Pulse | Goalpara's Tourism Gem in Assam - Urpad Beel

North East Pulse | Goalpara's Tourism Gem in Assam - Urpad Beel

Video Icon
Maha Shivratri 2025: Top 10 BHAJANS to Celebrate Lord Shiva!

Maha Shivratri 2025: Top 10 BHAJANS to Celebrate Lord Shiva!

Video Icon
Railway BOOST for Northeast! ₹10,400 Cr Allocated, Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway BOOST for Northeast! ₹10,400 Cr Allocated, Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Party Hits on His BIRTHDAY; You Can't Resist to Hit DANCE Floor!

Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Party Hits on His BIRTHDAY; You Can't Resist to Hit DANCE Floor!

Video Icon
Deputy CM Parvesh Verma Accuses AAP of DELAYING CAG Report in Assembly Ruckus!

Deputy CM Parvesh Verma Accuses AAP of DELAYING CAG Report in Assembly Ruckus!

Video Icon