WATCH: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Atlee at pickleball match, cheers for Chennai Super Champs

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently attended a pickleball match supporting her Chennai Super Champs team in the World Pickleball League (WPBL). The actress also reconnected with her Theri director, Atlee. 

Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 25, 2025, 10:32 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 25, 2025, 10:32 AM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is broadening her horizons by juggling her successful acting career, production endeavours, and her role as the proud owner of Chennai Super Champs, a pickleball team playing in the inaugural World Pickleball League (WPBL). 

As the games began, the Citadel actress was recently photographed applauding for her team, dressed in their brilliant yellow-and-red shirt. Samantha's participation added an exhilarating spirit to the event, demonstrating her commitment to promote the sport worldwide.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@snehzala)

According to a video published by prominent photographer Sneh Zala, Samantha was in good spirits as she represented her club ahead of the start of the season. Samantha was the first franchise owner to invest in the WPBL, and she fiercely supported Chennai Super Champs as a show of her love for the city. Her ambition is to establish Chennai as a global pickleball hub, promoting the sport's inclusion across all ages and genders. 

Samantha recently returned to the screen in the Prime Video series Citadel: Honey Bunny, where she played the action-packed Honey against Varun Dhawan's Bunny. Raj and DK created the series, which marked her return after a sabbatical due to health issues.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@snehzala)

Samantha will next participate in Raj and DK's fantasy-action series Rakt Brahmand - The Bloody Kingdom, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ali Fazal, and Nikitin Dheer. Samantha's ambitious goals and business interests demonstrate that she is a force to be reckoned with both on and off the screen. 

