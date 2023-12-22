Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Watch: Salman Khan hugs Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan at event, netizens react, 'Nothing is permanent'

    Decades back, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan were said to be dating, and since then, we barely get to see the Bachchans and Salman together.

    Watch: Salman Khan hugs Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan at an event, netizens react, 'Nothing is permanent' RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 22, 2023, 11:28 AM IST

    Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and others attended producer Anand Pandit's 60th birthday party. During the party, Salman Khan joined Amitabh and Abhishek on stage with singer Sonu Nigam to launch Anand's biography. Fans were treated to an unusual spectacle, as the Bachchans and Salman are rarely seen together socially. But what stole the limelight was Salman Khan hugging Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan.

    The video

    Netizens reaction

    Decades back, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan were said to be dating and their break up became the talk of the town. After the video town to notice, netizens went crazy and started sharing it as they barely got to see Bachchan and Salman Khan together. They shared the video saying, "Time heals everything" and "Nothing is permanent!"

    Also Read: Not Taylor Swift, but Taylor Yadav! Pop star's viral 'spin bowling action' sparks cricket-themed memes

    About Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan

    In the late 1990s, Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan were madly in love, and their onscreen romance was also shipped by fans. However, their relationship ended when Aishwarya endured Salman's 'alcoholism' and 'abuse (verbal, physical, and emotional)'. According to details given by the actress, Salman had not accepted their breakup and would hound her and threaten physical harm to himself if she refused to receive his calls. 

    Professional front

    Amitabh is now hosting the television show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. He will appear in 'Kalki 2898 AD' in 2024 alongside Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. He will also appear in 'Vettaiyan' opposite Rajinikanth.

    Meanwhile, Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' along with Katrina Kaif was a blockbuster hit at the box office and broke many records. 

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2023, 11:29 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Not Taylor Swift, but Taylor Yadav! Pop star's viral 'spin bowling action' sparks cricket-themed memes snt

    Not Taylor Swift, but Taylor Yadav! Pop star's viral 'spin bowling action' sparks cricket-themed memes

    Neru Box Office Report: Mohanlal's courtroom drama collects Rs 2.91 cr, expects to earn more during Christmas weekend RBA

    Neru Box Office Report: Mohanlal's courtroom drama collects Rs 2.91 cr, expects to earn more during Christmas

    Christmas 2023: Tara Sutaria shares glimpses of her first 'soiree' at home [PICTURES] ATG

    Christmas 2023: Tara Sutaria shares glimpses of her first 'soiree' at home [PICTURES]

    Malayalam actor Mohanlal responds to being called 'last of the superstars'; Here's what he said ATG

    Malayalam actor Mohanlal responds to being called 'last of the superstars'; Here's what he said

    Dunki Rajkumar Hirani celebrates grand opening with Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu; SRK was missing (Video) RBA

    Dunki: Rajkumar Hirani celebrates grand opening with Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu; SRK was missing (Video)

    Recent Stories

    WhatsApp tips 5 ways to secure your chats gcw

    WhatsApp tips: 5 ways to secure your chats

    Not Taylor Swift, but Taylor Yadav! Pop star's viral 'spin bowling action' sparks cricket-themed memes snt

    Not Taylor Swift, but Taylor Yadav! Pop star's viral 'spin bowling action' sparks cricket-themed memes

    Neru Box Office Report: Mohanlal's courtroom drama collects Rs 2.91 cr, expects to earn more during Christmas weekend RBA

    Neru Box Office Report: Mohanlal's courtroom drama collects Rs 2.91 cr, expects to earn more during Christmas

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-360 December 22 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize structure and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-360 December 22 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize structure and more

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah directs authorities to prepare for COVID combat vkp

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah directs authorities to prepare for COVID combat

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon