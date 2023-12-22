Watch: Salman Khan hugs Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan at event, netizens react, 'Nothing is permanent'

Decades back, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan were said to be dating, and since then, we barely get to see the Bachchans and Salman together.

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and others attended producer Anand Pandit's 60th birthday party. During the party, Salman Khan joined Amitabh and Abhishek on stage with singer Sonu Nigam to launch Anand's biography. Fans were treated to an unusual spectacle, as the Bachchans and Salman are rarely seen together socially. But what stole the limelight was Salman Khan hugging Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan.

Decades back, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan were said to be dating and their break up became the talk of the town. After the video town to notice, netizens went crazy and started sharing it as they barely got to see Bachchan and Salman Khan together. They shared the video saying, "Time heals everything" and "Nothing is permanent!"

About Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan

In the late 1990s, Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan were madly in love, and their onscreen romance was also shipped by fans. However, their relationship ended when Aishwarya endured Salman's 'alcoholism' and 'abuse (verbal, physical, and emotional)'. According to details given by the actress, Salman had not accepted their breakup and would hound her and threaten physical harm to himself if she refused to receive his calls.

Professional front

Amitabh is now hosting the television show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. He will appear in 'Kalki 2898 AD' in 2024 alongside Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. He will also appear in 'Vettaiyan' opposite Rajinikanth.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' along with Katrina Kaif was a blockbuster hit at the box office and broke many records.