Watch Priyanka Chopra's DESI thumkas at comedian Lilly Singh's Diwali party in LA

Actress Priyanka Chopra is giving us major festive fashion goals. Her Diwali festivities seem to have no end. Last night she was seen all decked up at friend and YouTuber Lilly Singh's Diwali party in Los Angeles. Priyanka donned a three-piece suit by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The party saw Indian-American celebs like Never Have I Ever actresses Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Mindy Kaling, Kal Penn and many more. Actor Kunal Nayyar and model Tyra Banks were also seen dancing at the party.

Priyanka looked stunning in the sleeveless short Kurti in velvet fabric with floral patterns. PeeCee compleated her look with a sheer zari dupatta with embellished borders that she draped on her shoulder. Lilly shared some pictures and videos on her Instagram page. Priyanka also shared some moments writing, “What makes Lilly SINGH the perfect host and dost? She’s a fellow PUNJABI. What an epic end to this year’s Diwali celebrations (sic)."

Priyanka Chopra and her hubby Nick Jonas also celebrated Diwali at their home in Los Angeles. Many celebs were invited to their party, including singer John Legend with his wife Chrissy Teigen. John and Chrissy attended the Diwali party wearing Indian attire.

Priyanka will be next seen in the Hollywood film The Matrix Resurrections, which will release this Christmas. Priyanka has just completed the shoot for her series Citadel and returned to LA. Citadel stars Richard Madden. PeeCee also has fantastic Netflix projects like Text For You, and Mindy series. She also has a Hindhi film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.