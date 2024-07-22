Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    WATCH: Elvish Yadav calls Adnaan Shaikh 'mentally disturbed', Anil Kapoor SCOLDS him for inappropriate joke

    Elvish Yadav was in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house to defend claims made against his friend and contestant Lovekesh Kataria.

    Anil Kapoor has injected his approach to his new role as Bigg Boss OTT 3 host. The actor, who made his reality television debut with the third season of the OTT series, recently chastised Elvish Yadav for making disrespectful remarks against Adnaan Shaikh. Anil became enraged with Elvish after he dubbed Adnaan mentally disturbed during his recent stint on the famous reality show.

    Elvish Yadav and Faisal Malik defended their buddies

    Elvish and Faisal Malik faced up on Bigg Boss OTT 3 over their favorite housemates. While Elvish denied charges that Lovekesh Kataria does not advocate for himself, Faisal described Adnaan as a kind-hearted, pleasant person. When the host asked if Adnaan discussed the outside news, Elvish replied, "Sir, I had told you that he has a physical ailment, and I believe he has a mental issue. Because people usually grasp what they are told once."

    Anil Kapoor gets irritated with Elvish Yadav

    Anil answered to him, saying, "Elvish, a joke can be hilarious once, but not every time. Do you think Bigg Boss kept him inside the house without following proper medical procedures? If I'm asking you a genuine question, why are you repeating the same joke? Elvish then apologized to Anil.

    About Elvish Yadav

    Elvish Yadav, whose real name is Siddharth Yadav, is an Indian YouTuber, streamer, and singer from Wazirabad, a village in Gurugram, India. He is famous for his YouTube videos and winning the second season of Bigg Boss OTT.

