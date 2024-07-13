WATCH: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant exchange wedding vows, promise to build home of dreams

During the varmalla ceremony, Radhika Merchant pledged that their home would be a haven filled with love and togetherness, Anant Ambani offered to help her build the home of her dreams.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married on Friday, July 12 in Mumbai. During the star-studded wedding ceremony, the newlyweds made an important pledge to each other. In a viral video, Radhika and Anant are seen standing at their mandap, exchanging freshly prepared vows. While Radhika pledged that their home would be a haven filled with love and togetherness, Anant offered to help her build the home of her dreams.

The family hosted the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding ceremony. The clothing code was Indian traditional. Shubh Aashirwad will be celebrated by the Ambani family on July 13, with an Indian traditional dress code. The Mangal Utsav, or wedding reception, will take place on July 14, with an Indian stylish dress code. All of these events will be hosted in BKC.

Ambani wedding guest list

Several Bollywood, Hollywood, Politicians, and businessmen attended the wedding. These include John Cena, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Amitabh Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rajinikanth with her family, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya, Gautam Gambhir and many others.

