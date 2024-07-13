Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    WATCH: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant exchange wedding vows, promise to build home of dreams

    During the varmalla ceremony, Radhika Merchant pledged that their home would be a haven filled with love and togetherness, Anant Ambani offered to help her build the home of her dreams.

    WATCH: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant exchange wedding vows, promise to build home of dreams RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jul 13, 2024, 3:00 PM IST

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married on Friday, July 12 in Mumbai. During the star-studded wedding ceremony, the newlyweds made an important pledge to each other. In a viral video, Radhika and Anant are seen standing at their mandap, exchanging freshly prepared vows. While Radhika pledged that their home would be a haven filled with love and togetherness, Anant offered to help her build the home of her dreams.

    The video

    Also read: WATCH: Kim, Khloe Kardashian look ELEGANT as they wear lehenga for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding

    The family hosted the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding ceremony. The clothing code was Indian traditional. Shubh Aashirwad will be celebrated by the Ambani family on July 13, with an Indian traditional dress code. The Mangal Utsav, or wedding reception, will take place on July 14, with an Indian stylish dress code. All of these events will be hosted in BKC.

    Ambani wedding guest list

    Several Bollywood, Hollywood, Politicians, and businessmen attended the wedding. These include John Cena, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Amitabh Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rajinikanth with her family, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya, Gautam Gambhir and many others.

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2024, 3:00 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did Bachchan's snub Rajinikanth at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding? Viral video fuels speculation RKK

    Did Bachchans' snub Rajinikanth at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding? Viral video fuels speculation

    WATCH Bigg Boss OTT 3 Armaan Malik gets romantic with Kritika Malik after the lights go off; viral video out RBA

    (WATCH) Armaan Malik gets romantic with Kritika Malik after the lights go off; viral video out

    Is Kim Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner getting married for 3rd time? 68-year-old to marry boyfriend Corey Gamble RBA

    Is Kim Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner getting married for 3rd time? 68-year-old to marry boyfriend Corey Gamble

    Kim Kardashian, Khloe at Anant Ambani wedding: 'The Kardashians' fans will see Indian big-fat wedding, also parts of Mumbai RBA

    Kim Kardashian, Khloe at Anant Ambani wedding: 'The Kardashians' fans will see Indian big-fat wedding and more

    Virat Kohli once gave hints about moving to London FOREVER with Anushka Sharma and children RBA

    Virat Kohli once gave hints about moving to London FOREVER with Anushka Sharma and children

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Worker goes missing while cleaning canal in Thiruvananthapuram; search underway anr

    Kerala: Worker goes missing while cleaning canal in Thiruvananthapuram; search underway

    Karnataka Gokarna to Murudeshwar-7 best beaches to visit during monsoon RBA EAI

    Karnataka: Gokarna to Murudeshwar-7 beaches to visit during monsoon

    Nepal landslide: Rescuers recover body of first Indian victim; all you need to know AJR

    Nepal landslide: Rescuers recover body of first Indian victim; all you need to know

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Wedding: MS Dhoni to Gautam Gambhir attended ATG

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Wedding: MS Dhoni to Gautam Gambhir attended

    Dosa to Kebabs-7 popular street food in Bangalore RBA EAI

    Dosa to Kebabs-7 popular street food in Bangalore

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon