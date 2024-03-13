Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    WATCH: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth opens up about ex-husband Dhanush for first time since their split, praises him

    In a recent interview, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth spoke about her ex-husband Dhanush and how he backed musician Anirudh Ravichander. -- by Nilanjana ms

    WATCH Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth opens up about ex-husband Dhanush for first time since their split, praises him NIR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 13, 2024, 11:55 AM IST

    In a recent interview, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, director and former spouse of actor Dhanush, opened up about Dhanush's role in shaping the musical career of Anirudh Ravichander, her cousin and a musician in the Indian film industry. Having recently released her film 'Lal Salaam', Aishwaryaa's conversation touched upon her marriage to Dhanush, nearly two decades before they announced separation in January 2022. 

    Despite the passage of over two years since their split, Aishwaryaa chose this interview to speak publicly about Dhanush for the first time since their separation. 

    Aishwarya Rajinikanth's recent interview 

    During the interview, Aishwaryaa was prompted to discuss Anirudh Ravichander's debut in the music industry, which occurred with the film '3', a project directed by Aishwaryaa herself. Starring Dhanush and Shruti Haasan, the film featured the track Why This Kolaveri Di, composed by Anirudh Ravichander. While acknowledging her role as the director of the film, Aishwaryaa attributed Anirudh's entry into the music world to Dhanush's encouragement and support.

    Also read: Sidhu Moosewala's father shares cryptic post to address family rumours, 'They are not to be believed..'

    Aishwaryaa expressed her happiness at Anirudh's success, clarifying that her familial connection with him did not influence his entry into the industry. Instead, she emphasized that it was Dhanush who recognized Anirudh's musical talents and urged him to compose for '3'. Aishwaryaa went on to reveal that Anirudh's parents initially intended for him to pursue higher studies in Singapore, but it was Dhanush who persuaded them to nurture Anirudh's musical aspirations.

    Furthermore, Aishwaryaa highlighted Dhanush's continued collaboration with Anirudh over the years, including projects like 'Maari', 'Thanga Magan', and 'Velaiyilla Pattathari'. She credited Dhanush for Anirudh's initial entry into the industry while also acknowledging Anirudh's hard work and dedication in achieving his current stature as one of the most sought-after music directors in the industry.

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2024, 11:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: First power team announced; Read to know about specially designed power bedroom rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: First power team announced; Read to know about specially designed power bedroom

    Sidhu Moosewala's father shares cryptic post to address family rumours, 'They are not to be believed..' RKK

    Sidhu Moosewala's father shares cryptic post to address family rumours, 'They are not to be believed..'

    Salman Khan to be part of 'Pathaan 2', 'War 2' but with a twist! Here's all you need to know RKK

    Salman Khan to be part of 'Pathaan 2', 'War 2' but with a twist! Here's all you need to know

    WATCH: Ed Sheeran lands in Mumbai for his concert, visits school and sings with students RKK

    WATCH: Ed Sheeran lands in Mumbai for concert, spends time and sings with school students

    Kathanar The Wild Sorcerer': Director Rojin Thomas feels privileged to have Anushka Shetty on board; Read on NIR

    'Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer': Director Rojin Thomas feels privileged to have Anushka Shetty on board; Read on

    Recent Stories

    BJP CAA move is dangerous for India; northeast will suffer: Kejriwal

    BJP's CAA move is dangerous for India; Northeast will suffer: Kejriwal (WATCH)

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: First power team announced; Read to know about specially designed power bedroom rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: First power team announced; Read to know about specially designed power bedroom

    Football Porto manager Sergio Conceicao accuses Mikel Arteta of insulting his family in fiery Champions League clash osf

    Porto manager Sergio Conceicao accuses Mikel Arteta of insulting his family in fiery Champions League clash

    Major breakthrough in Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast, NIA arrests suspect in Bellary vkp

    Major breakthrough in Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, NIA detains suspect in Bellary

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Padmaja Venugopal joined BJP on her own will, says Suresh Gopi anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Padmaja Venugopal joined BJP on her own will, says Suresh Gopi

    Recent Videos

    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans AJR

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans

    Video Icon
    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon