    WATCH- Aishwarya Rai skips posing with Bachchans; hugs Rekha as she arrived with Aaradhya at Ambani wedding

    At Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, the dynamics within the Bachchan family drew attention as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a separate entrance. Her warm interaction with Rekha stole spotlight

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jul 13, 2024, 10:00 AM IST

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant began their married life, they got married yesterday at the Jio World Centre. The grand ceremony attracted a star-studded guest list from various spheres of life. Among the attendees, the Bachchan family's presence sparked significant interest.

    Notable Entry by the Bachchan Family

    The Bachchan family made a notable entrance at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Amitabh Bachchan, accompanied by his wife, Jaya Bachchan, were the first to face the cameras. They were soon joined by their daughter, Shweta Bachchan, along with her husband, Nikhil Nanda, and their children, Navya and Agastya. Abhishek Bachchan also joined them for a family photograph. However, noticeably absent from this family gathering were Abhishek’s wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their daughter, Aaradhya.

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Separate Arrival

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, but she chose to make a separate entry with her daughter, Aaradhya. Before entering the venue, the former Miss World had a warm interaction with the legendary actress, Rekha. The two shared a kiss and a tight hug, showcasing their bond. The video of Aishwarya hugging Rekha quickly went viral. Check out the video here:

    Twinning in Anarkalis: Aishwarya and Aaradhya's Ethnic Fashion

    For their grand appearance, Aishwarya and Aaradhya made a stunning impression with their ethnic fashion choices. Aishwarya looked as gorgeous as ever in a red and golden-toned, heavily embroidered anarkali, featuring a matching coat-styled overlay. She draped her dupatta on one side, with her attire adorned with exquisite golden motifs. Her look was completed with open tresses, subtle makeup, red lips, and a heavy jadau jewelry set.

    On the other hand, Aaradhya Bachchan looked pretty in a sky blue-hued anarkali with baby pink and golden undertones. She opted for a side-parted hairdo, leaving her tresses open. Subtle makeup, a pearl neckpiece, and a potli bag enhanced her look.

    Reports of Discord within the Bachchan Family

    Reports of alleged discord between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her in-laws have been circulating for quite some time. Although none of the Bachchan family members have publicly commented on these rumors, their tendency to arrive separately at events and the occasional cold interactions often make headline.

    ALSO READ: WATCH: Kim, Khloe Kardashian look ELEGANT as they wear lehenga for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2024, 10:00 AM IST
