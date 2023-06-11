Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Was Kajol Ajay Devgn's first love? Know who was he dating before marrying DDLJ star

    Do you know Ajay Devgn’s first love was not Kajol? In the early '90s, Ajay was reportedly in a relationship with Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon until he abruptly left her after falling in love with his Suhaag co-star, Karisma Kapoor. 

    First Published Jun 11, 2023, 1:54 PM IST

    It's been 24 years of marriage of Ajay Devgn and Kajol. On February 24, 1999, the couple married at Ajay's home in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony. Ajay is well-known for his exceptional acting abilities and his precision in all he does. He is a terrific performer and a fantastic director and producer.

    The actor has also received several significant awards and accolades. We still adore the gorgeous couple, and he made the perfect choice in marrying Kajol, and we can feel the love and sweetness in them even after 19 years.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Ajay is a wonderful husband, as he has demonstrated several times. But do their admirers realise Kajol was not his first love? Yes, he dated another actress before Kajol, and she is probably unknown to most people.

    Ajay Devgn and Raveena Tandon:
    Ajay Devgn was allegedly in a romance with Raveena Tandon in the early 1990s, until he abruptly dumped her after falling in love with his Suhaag co-star, Karisma Kapoor. Ajay and Raveena had a public argument, and it was reported that she was so heartbroken that she had even tried to attempt suicide. 

    Ajay had advised Raveena to consult a psychiatrist after their ugly breakup. In an interview, Raveena said that they exchanged love letters while she was seeing Ajay, which she may use as proof of their romance. Ajay dismissed Raveena Tandon's charges as a 'figment of her imagination.' Ajay also talked about his relationship with Raveena Tandon in a 1994 interview with Filmfare, calling her a "born liar." He also suggested Raveen see a psychiatrist and have her head evaluated. 

    Ajay Devgn and Karisma Kapoor 
    According to rumours and reports, Ajay Devgn dated Karisma Kapoor after splitting up with Raveena. According to rumours and reports, Ajay Devgn dated Karisma Kapoor after splitting up with Raveena. Raveena also had a feuded with Karisma Kapoor. The catfight between the two was for personal reasons and work. IBTimes cited Raveena as speaking about her cold fight with Karisma: "I won't name the heroine, but because she was insecure, she had me removed from four films. As a matter of fact, I was to do one of the films with her. She was closer to the producer and the hero apparently. So, these things do happen, but I'm not into playing these sort of games."

    However, all of this is in the past, and they have all gone on. Ajay is happy with his family and has lost interest in other ladies.

