War 2: Hrithik Roshan shares picture from Italy; Saba Azad posts mushy comments

Hrithik Roshan is currently in Italy filming the much-anticipated War 2, alongside director Ayan Mukerji. Recently, he shared behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot, capturing the excitement of fans. The film, which also stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, is set for a 2025 release

Hrithik Roshan is currently filming his upcoming action drama War 2 in Italy. On Sunday, he shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the set, which received affection from his girlfriend, Saba Azad.

Hrithik posted a photo on Instagram, showing himself standing amidst picturesque mountains and a clear blue sky. He was dressed in a grey t-shirt and striped pants, admiring the view as his stylist, Anaita Shroff Adajania, captured the moment. His caption expressed that he was “taking it all in,” while crediting Anaita for the photo and mentioning that it was shot during the War 2 production in Italy.

The actor is reportedly in Italy to film a song sequence directed by Ayan Mukerji. A video recently surfaced online showing Hrithik walking in front of the camera during filming. Another clip shows Hrithik in a white t-shirt, black half-jacket, and white pants, holding a script and walking alongside the War 2 crew. Additional behind-the-scenes images reveal director Ayan Mukerji on set as well.

According to Mid-Day, the Italy schedule will last 15 days, with Hrithik and potentially Kiara Advani set to film a romantic song at iconic locations like Lake Como and the Amalfi Coast. A source indicated that the filmmakers wanted to showcase two of Bollywood’s most attractive actors in a stunning musical sequence that would take approximately six days to shoot.

Regarding War 2, a source told Bollywood Hungama that the film will feature a confrontation between Hrithik and Jr NTR. The filmmakers have devised a situation where both actors will be seen dancing to a catchy tune composed by Pritam, which is expected to be one of the film’s major highlights.

Both Hrithik and Jr NTR are celebrated for their dance skills. Hrithik's previous two-hero film War and Jr NTR's RRR both featured dance numbers that were widely praised. With War 2, the two actors are expected to create an electrifying dance sequence, reminiscent of Hrithik’s “Jai Jai Shivshankar” meeting Jr NTR’s “Naatu Naatu.”

This highly anticipated film is slated for release in 2025.

