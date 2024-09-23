Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    War 2: Hrithik Roshan shares picture from Italy; Saba Azad posts mushy comments

    Hrithik Roshan is currently in Italy filming the much-anticipated War 2, alongside director Ayan Mukerji. Recently, he shared behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot, capturing the excitement of fans. The film, which also stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, is set for a 2025 release

    War 2: Hrithik Roshan shares picture from Italy; Saba Azad posts mushy comments ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 12:24 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 12:24 PM IST

    Hrithik Roshan is currently filming his upcoming action drama War 2 in Italy. On Sunday, he shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the set, which received affection from his girlfriend, Saba Azad.

    Hrithik posted a photo on Instagram, showing himself standing amidst picturesque mountains and a clear blue sky. He was dressed in a grey t-shirt and striped pants, admiring the view as his stylist, Anaita Shroff Adajania, captured the moment. His caption expressed that he was “taking it all in,” while crediting Anaita for the photo and mentioning that it was shot during the War 2 production in Italy.

    The actor is reportedly in Italy to film a song sequence directed by Ayan Mukerji. A video recently surfaced online showing Hrithik walking in front of the camera during filming. Another clip shows Hrithik in a white t-shirt, black half-jacket, and white pants, holding a script and walking alongside the War 2 crew. Additional behind-the-scenes images reveal director Ayan Mukerji on set as well.

    ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone shares hilarious Instagram reel on new-born eating habits - WATCH

    According to Mid-Day, the Italy schedule will last 15 days, with Hrithik and potentially Kiara Advani set to film a romantic song at iconic locations like Lake Como and the Amalfi Coast. A source indicated that the filmmakers wanted to showcase two of Bollywood’s most attractive actors in a stunning musical sequence that would take approximately six days to shoot.

    Regarding War 2, a source told Bollywood Hungama that the film will feature a confrontation between Hrithik and Jr NTR. The filmmakers have devised a situation where both actors will be seen dancing to a catchy tune composed by Pritam, which is expected to be one of the film’s major highlights.

    Both Hrithik and Jr NTR are celebrated for their dance skills. Hrithik's previous two-hero film War and Jr NTR's RRR both featured dance numbers that were widely praised. With War 2, the two actors are expected to create an electrifying dance sequence, reminiscent of Hrithik’s “Jai Jai Shivshankar” meeting Jr NTR’s “Naatu Naatu.”

    This highly anticipated film is slated for release in 2025.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Remembering Silk Smitha on her death anniversary: Actress who captivated audiences and defied convention dmn

    Remembering Silk Smitha on her death anniversary: Actress who captivated audiences and defied convention

    Monica Geller is alive and...', Courtney Cox celebrates 'FRIENDS' 30 year milestone - WATCH ATG

    'Monica Geller is alive and..', Courtney Cox celebrates 'FRIENDS' 30 year milestone - WATCH

    Deepika Padukone shares hilarious Instagram reel on new-born eating habits - WATCH ATG

    Deepika Padukone shares hilarious Instagram reel on new-born eating habits - WATCH

    Devara Janhvi Kapoor speaks in Telugu, talks about Jr NTR, Sridevi and more (WATCH) RBA

    Devara: Janhvi Kapoor speaks in Telugu, talks about Jr NTR, Sridevi and more (WATCH)

    WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh-Ed Sheeran light up Brimingham stage with iconic mashup NTI

    WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh-Ed Sheeran light up Birmingham stage with iconic mashup

    Recent Stories

    Is Yahya Sinwar DEAD or ALIVE? Israel probes Hamas chief's sudden disappearance shk

    Is Yahya Sinwar DEAD or ALIVE? Israel probes Hamas chief's sudden disappearance

    Sangram Singh makes History! Defeats Pakistani fighter, becomes first Indian wrestler to win MMA fight RBA

    Sangram Singh makes History! Defeats Pakistani fighter, becomes first Indian wrestler to win MMA fight

    iPhone call recording feature available! Here's how Apple users can access it gcw

    iPhone call recording feature available! Here's how Apple users can access it

    Heart-Healthy superfoods to prevent blockages and support cardiovascular wellness NTI

    Heart-Healthy superfoods to prevent blockages and support cardiovascular wellness

    Arkade Developers IPO: 50% listing gain in sight? Here's what GMP suggests AJR

    Arkade Developers IPO: 50% listing gain in sight? Here's what GMP suggests

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon