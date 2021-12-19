  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WAIT WHAT! Esha Gupta met THIS handsome man, had fangirl moment in Abu Dhabi

    Esha Gupta's Instagram is on fire; actress thanked Rafael Nadal and his family for hosting her in Abu Dhabi. Her post featured Nadal’s business partner Manuel Campos Guallar
     

    WAIT WHAT! Esha Gupta met THIS handsome man, had fangirl moment in Abu Dhabi RCB
    Author
    Richa Barua
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 19, 2021, 9:44 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Esha Gupta is currently enjoying her holiday season in Abu Dhabi, at Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel. Today, she shared a romantic picture of enjoying the sun at a beach where the person's identity is not mentioned, just the legs of the man in the Insta story. Many said that person is Manuel Campos Guallar, Founder & CEO of Mabel Capital, whom Esha is allegedly dating.

    Esha also shared a fangirl moment when she met the Tennis legend, Rafael Nadal. Sharing the picture on Instagram, which also shows Nadal’s business partner Manuel Campos Guallar, Esha wrote, “Thank you dear @rafaelnadal and family for hosting me in Abu Dhabi. It was such a pleasure watching you. This picture is most special to my dad♥️ #fanmoment 🐐"

    A few days ago, Esha shared a few pictures from a Formula 1 racing event, where she donned a shirtless brown pantsuit. She attends Formula 1 racing at Yas Marina Circuit near Abu Dhabi.  Some fans and followers showered their love on her post, but a few trolled her for her braless look.

    The actress recently posted a video in which she was seen flaunting her curvy sexy figure. In the video, Esha was seen wearing a floral bikini where her fans dropped comments saying, "Wow so beautiful." while others put heart and fire emojis.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

    The actress is currently enjoying more than 5.8 million followers on Instagram. She is very active on social media and entertaining her fans with her pictures.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

    Esha Gupta is also called Kim Kardashian of India because of her perfect body like the Kardashian sisters, and that she can flaunt a bikini like a pro. In an interview, Esha Gupta told the mystery of her ideal bikini body; she said yoga, regular gym, and a nutritious lifestyle for her fit body."

    Also Read: Esha Gupta shows off her HOT perfect curves in floral BIKINI; watch video
     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

    Also Read: Esha Gupta slays in a shirtless pantsuit at Formula One race

    Also Read: Hotness alert! Esha Gupta goes 'TOPLESS' wearing just baggy jeans; take a look

    Also Read: Esha Gupta, India's 'Kim Kardashian' flaunts her SEXY bod in nude waist-high slit skirt set (Pictures)

     

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2021, 9:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty and more performance at Praful Patel's son's Jaipur wedding RCB

    (Video) Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty and more perform at Praful Patel's son's Jaipur wedding

    Bigg Boss 15: 'Rakhi Sawant's marriage to Ritesh Singh is a lie', claims Ritesh's ex-wife Snigdha Priya SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: 'Rakhi Sawant's marriage to Ritesh Singh is a lie', claims Ritesh's ex-wife Snigdha Priya

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif arrive for puja at new residence with father Sham Kaushal [VIDEO] SCJ

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif arrive for puja at new residence with father Sham Kaushal [VIDEO]

    Bigg Boss 15: Is Tejasswi Prakash pregnant? Here's what we know about the same [Video] SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: Is Tejasswi Prakash pregnant? Here's what we know about the same [Video]

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu chills with her pets on Sunday morning [Photos] SCJ

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu chills with her pets on Sunday morning [Photos]

    Recent Stories

    UP Election 2022: Over 4,000 girls participate in Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon marathon-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Over 4,000 girls participate in ‘Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon’ marathon

    Aishwarya Rai once called Vivek Oberoi 'BRAT', also talked about his true NATURE; read on RCB

    Aishwarya Rai once called Vivek Oberoi 'BRAT', also talked about his true NATURE; read on

    BWF World Championships final: Kidambi Srikanth settles for silver; Loh Kean Yew new world champion-dnm

    BWF World Championships final: Kidambi Srikanth settles for silver; Loh Kean Yew new world champion

    Jammu administration requests India Army to assist in restoring essential services-dnm

    Indian Army to the rescue as power stations in Jammu are hit by staff strike

    When Katrina Kaif was upset with Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal; here's what she said RCB

    When Katrina Kaif was upset with Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal; here's what she said

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka Kannada outfits target Maharashtra buses, blacken Marathi words - ycb

    Karnataka: Kannada outfits target Maharashtra buses, blacken Marathi words

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022 Feels good to be back says Rahul in Amethi gcw

    UP Election 2022: Feels good to be back, says Rahul in Amethi

    Video Icon
    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out - gps

    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 34): FC Goa, Hyderabad FC settle for 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 34): FC Goa, Hyderabad FC settle for 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 33): Chennaiyin FC edges past Odisha FC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 33): Chennaiyin FC edges past Odisha FC 2-1

    Video Icon