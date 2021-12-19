WAIT WHAT! Esha Gupta met THIS handsome man, had fangirl moment in Abu Dhabi

Esha Gupta's Instagram is on fire; actress thanked Rafael Nadal and his family for hosting her in Abu Dhabi. Her post featured Nadal’s business partner Manuel Campos Guallar

Esha Gupta is currently enjoying her holiday season in Abu Dhabi, at Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel. Today, she shared a romantic picture of enjoying the sun at a beach where the person's identity is not mentioned, just the legs of the man in the Insta story. Many said that person is Manuel Campos Guallar, Founder & CEO of Mabel Capital, whom Esha is allegedly dating.

Esha also shared a fangirl moment when she met the Tennis legend, Rafael Nadal. Sharing the picture on Instagram, which also shows Nadal’s business partner Manuel Campos Guallar, Esha wrote, “Thank you dear @rafaelnadal and family for hosting me in Abu Dhabi. It was such a pleasure watching you. This picture is most special to my dad♥️ #fanmoment 🐐"

A few days ago, Esha shared a few pictures from a Formula 1 racing event, where she donned a shirtless brown pantsuit. She attends Formula 1 racing at Yas Marina Circuit near Abu Dhabi. Some fans and followers showered their love on her post, but a few trolled her for her braless look.

The actress recently posted a video in which she was seen flaunting her curvy sexy figure. In the video, Esha was seen wearing a floral bikini where her fans dropped comments saying, "Wow so beautiful." while others put heart and fire emojis.

The actress is currently enjoying more than 5.8 million followers on Instagram. She is very active on social media and entertaining her fans with her pictures.

Esha Gupta is also called Kim Kardashian of India because of her perfect body like the Kardashian sisters, and that she can flaunt a bikini like a pro. In an interview, Esha Gupta told the mystery of her ideal bikini body; she said yoga, regular gym, and a nutritious lifestyle for her fit body."

Also Read: Esha Gupta shows off her HOT perfect curves in floral BIKINI; watch video



Also Read: Esha Gupta slays in a shirtless pantsuit at Formula One race

Also Read: Hotness alert! Esha Gupta goes 'TOPLESS' wearing just baggy jeans; take a look

Also Read: Esha Gupta, India's 'Kim Kardashian' flaunts her SEXY bod in nude waist-high slit skirt set (Pictures)