    Tamannaah Bhatia confirms dating Vijay Varma while an old ad featuring her and Virat Kohli resurfaces on social media.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 19, 2023, 4:39 PM IST

    Tamannaah Bhatia's relationship with Vijay Varma has been making news. Confirming their romance, Tamannaah referred to Vijay as her "happy place." 

    Recently, an old advertisement featuring Tamannaah and Virat Kohli resurfaced on social media and the reason could be the hype created by her announcement of her relationship with Vijay Verma.

    Virat Kohli and Tamannaah Bhatia had worked together on a cellphone TV commercial several years ago. Despite dating rumours during the ad shoot, Tamannaah clarified that they only exchanged a few words during the shoot and have never met or spoken afterwards.

    Meanwhile, Fans are now praising Virat's acting skills in the ad. A fan also commented, “Ha Anuska bhabhi, Virat bhai ko sambhal lo." Another one tagged Anushka and wrote, “See what’s happening here!"

    Tamannaah admired Virat and Anushka's wedding and wished them a happy married life. This is one of the first times Tamannaah has publicly acknowledged her relationship. She believes personal connections are not based on profession and is in a happy place at the moment.

    Virat Kohli undoubtedly stands as one of the greatest batsmen in cricket history. His exceptional record is a testament to his skill and talent. While he experienced a temporary decline in his performance, his overall numbers remain remarkably impressive. 

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2023, 4:46 PM IST
