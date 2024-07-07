Viral Video: Is Urfi aka Uorfi Javed DRUNK? Actress struggles to walk, trips many times (WATCH)

Urfi ka Uorfi Javed was spotted enjoying a dinner party in Bandra with her friend. Later, she was seen struggling to keep her balance while walking back to her car after partying hard.

The social media phenomenon Uorfi Javed frequently attracts attention with her inventive yet unusual wardrobe choices. She has done everything from the blade-to-sim dress to the 'glass piece' ensemble. Even though she is frequently trolled for her unusual attire, the online sensation seems unconcerned. She strives to stand out from the crowd with her 'iconic' attire and comments. The Bigg Boss OTT 1 star is currently a big subject of debate after her recently reported 'drunk' video went viral.

Uorfi was spotted leaving a luxury restaurant in Mumbai on Saturday night, and she certainly partied hard with her companions. The actress appeared to be inebriated as she left the restaurant, struggling to get to her car amid a swarm of paparazzi.

The actress's tipsy videos have become popular on the internet. In one video, she leaves the restaurant with her pals in a pink dress and high heels. She fights to stay balanced and nearly stumbles many times before getting to her car.

Uorfi's name is synonymous with 'sensation'. Last night (July 6), the social media influencer was spotted enjoying a dinner party in Bandra, Mumbai, with her friend. Post the party, the 26-year-old was allegedly spotted in a drunken state. In a video, shared by Instant Bollywood, Uorfi was visibly seen struggling to keep balance as she exited the restaurant and was heading towards her car.

Uorfi wore a blush pink mini dress and a pair of chunky platform high heels. She styled her hair in a sleek high bun and flaunted matching earrings.

Netizens React To Uorfi Javed's New Drunk Video Uorfi Javed's new video in alleged drunken state went viral in no time. Netizens took to the comment section and started asking whether she was drunk.

Her companions were observed hugging her firmly and pleading with the paparazzi to let her go, but Uorfi continued to grin and communicate vaguely with the cameras. "Where's my car?" "I'm drunk," she said.



Once seated in her car, Uorfi grinned and handed out flowers to the paparazzi outside before her pals ordered the driver to drive away. One of the users wrote, "She's totally drunk", while another one asked, "Is she drunk??" A third user commented, "Fully drunk 😂😂 tbhi secretary pakad kar le ja rhi h 😛😛"

On the work front, Uorfi made her Bollywood debut in Ektaa Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. The actress is due to appear in a reality programme, and while nothing is known about it, she has been teasing it on social media for quite some time.

