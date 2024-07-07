Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Viral Video: Is Urfi aka Uorfi Javed DRUNK? Actress struggles to walk, trips many times (WATCH)

    Urfi ka Uorfi Javed was spotted enjoying a dinner party in Bandra with her friend. Later, she was seen struggling to keep her balance while walking back to her car after partying hard.

    Viral Video: Is Urfi aka Uorfi Javed DRUNK? Actress struggles to walk, trips many times (WATCH) RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 7, 2024, 11:57 AM IST

    The social media phenomenon Uorfi Javed frequently attracts attention with her inventive yet unusual wardrobe choices. She has done everything from the blade-to-sim dress to the 'glass piece' ensemble. Even though she is frequently trolled for her unusual attire, the online sensation seems unconcerned. She strives to stand out from the crowd with her 'iconic' attire and comments. The Bigg Boss OTT 1 star is currently a big subject of debate after her recently reported 'drunk' video went viral.

    Uorfi was spotted leaving a luxury restaurant in Mumbai on Saturday night, and she certainly partied hard with her companions. The actress appeared to be inebriated as she left the restaurant, struggling to get to her car amid a swarm of paparazzi.

    Also Read: Video: Salman Khan celebrates MS Dhoni's 43rd birthday at Galaxy Apartment
     
    The actress's tipsy videos have become popular on the internet. In one video, she leaves the restaurant with her pals in a pink dress and high heels. She fights to stay balanced and nearly stumbles many times before getting to her car. 

    Uorfi's name is synonymous with 'sensation'. Last night (July 6), the social media influencer was spotted enjoying a dinner party in Bandra, Mumbai, with her friend. Post the party, the 26-year-old was allegedly spotted in a drunken state. In a video, shared by Instant Bollywood, Uorfi was visibly seen struggling to keep balance as she exited the restaurant and was heading towards her car.

    Uorfi wore a blush pink mini dress and a pair of chunky platform high heels. She styled her hair in a sleek high bun and flaunted matching earrings.

    Netizens React To Uorfi Javed's New Drunk Video Uorfi Javed's new video in alleged drunken state went viral in no time. Netizens took to the comment section and started asking whether she was drunk. 

    Her companions were observed hugging her firmly and pleading with the paparazzi to let her go, but Uorfi continued to grin and communicate vaguely with the cameras. "Where's my car?" "I'm drunk," she said.
     
    Once seated in her car, Uorfi grinned and handed out flowers to the paparazzi outside before her pals ordered the driver to drive away. One of the users wrote, "She's totally drunk", while another one asked, "Is she drunk??" A third user commented, "Fully drunk 😂😂 tbhi secretary pakad kar le ja rhi h 😛😛"

    Also Read: Natasa Stankovic CONFIRMED divorce with Hardik Pandya?

    On the work front, Uorfi made her Bollywood debut in Ektaa Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. The actress is due to appear in a reality programme, and while nothing is known about it, she has been teasing it on social media for quite some time.

    Last Updated Jul 7, 2024, 11:57 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Armaan Malik slaps Vishal Pandey for his comment on his wife Kritika; here's what happened NEXT RBA

    Armaan Malik slaps Vishal Pandey for his comment on his wife Kritika; here's what happened NEXT

    Unseen photos: Justin Bieber interacts, poses with Ambani family members; Anant-Radhika share some candid moments RBA

    Unseen photos: Justin Bieber interacts, poses with Ambani family; Anant-Radhika share some candid moments

    Declare a holiday Mumbai traffic advisory for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding sparks public outcry AJR

    'Declare a holiday': Mumbai traffic advisory for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding sparks public outcry

    Video Salman Khan celebrates MS Dhoni's 43rd birthday at Galaxy Apartment; star also gives cricketer a cute nickname RBA

    Video: Salman Khan celebrates MS Dhoni's 43rd birthday at Galaxy Apartment

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Sangeet: Varun Dhawan met Rohit Sharma calls him 'Mumbai Raja' [WATCH] ATG

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Sangeet: Varun Dhawan met Rohit Sharma calls him 'Mumbai Raja' [WATCH]

    Recent Stories

    world chocolate day 2024: 6 reasons why chocolate is good for you anr

    World Chocolate Day 2024: 6 reasons why chocolate is good for you

    Armaan Malik slaps Vishal Pandey for his comment on his wife Kritika; here's what happened NEXT RBA

    Armaan Malik slaps Vishal Pandey for his comment on his wife Kritika; here's what happened NEXT

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, July 7 2024: Check prices of 18K, 22K, 24K gold anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, July 7: Check prices of 18K, 22K, 24K gold

    Assam floods: Torrential rain claims 58 lives, displaces thousands, ASDMA reports AJR

    Assam floods: Torrential rain claims 58 lives, displaces thousands, ASDMA reports

    Unseen photos: Justin Bieber interacts, poses with Ambani family members; Anant-Radhika share some candid moments RBA

    Unseen photos: Justin Bieber interacts, poses with Ambani family; Anant-Radhika share some candid moments

    Recent Videos

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon