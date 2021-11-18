Vir Das slammed for Two Indias video: Raj Singh Arora, Chetan Bhagat criticise comedian

Raj Singh Arora of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has reacted to Vir Das' latest clip I come from two Indias. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor is not happy with Vir's poor portrayal of India in a foreign country. For the uninitiated, Vir had posted a clip on his Youtube channel where he had shown India in a different limelight in a foreign country. He had performed at Washington DC's John F Kennedy Center, where he was seen taking a dig at several issues plaguing the Nation.

The clip gave many positive and negative reactions. Some supported while others were against the same. It looks like Raj Singh Arora was not impressed by the clip. He took to his Twitter handle to slam the comedian and to those who were supporting the same. He also claimed that no one from America would do such a thing outside their Nation.

He had written that he had absolute shame on people supporting Vir Das. He also said that every Nation had issues, and we also have big ones, but he had never seen an American insult his Nation in the name of stand up. "#India WOKE #Liberals got together & patted each on the Back for their Politics & #Modi Hate", read a part of his tweet.

In another tweet, he had written a long note for Vir Das, saying that he believes and still believes that the menace of crime against women is a crucial topic. He also said that pollution, filth on our streets also plague our Nation. "Do you think that Indians are Unaware of these Issues that you had to go and FART IN PUBLIC", read a part of his tweet? On the other hand, famous author Chetan Bhagat had written that he might fight or find many faults with his mom, but he won't criticise her in the neighbours' house.