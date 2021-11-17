Vir Das and his controversies; 5 times he landed in a soup for his jokes

Talk of comedy and you can’t skip Vir Das’s name. Similarly, talk of Vir Das, and you can’t skip on times he has landed in a soup for his jokes. The International Emmy nominee is once again looking at legal action for his comedy show. Let us have a look at the number of times Vir has found himself in trouble.

Actor-comedian Vir Das is not new to trouble. The stand-up comedian has made several people laugh with his jokes, but at the same time, as offended some. His latest show where he talks about ‘Two Indias’ has got him into fresh trouble. There have been several FIRs against Vir ever since the video of his monologue came out.

This is not the first time that Vir is facing an FIR for his joke or a show. In past also, there have been several incidences wherein Vir was slapped with FIRs. Have a look at the top five controversies that surround the Indian stand-up comedian.

When his show ‘Hasmukh’ reached the court: Vir had received 10 legal notices for ‘Hasmukh’, a show that was aired on Netflix last year. He also had a defamation case filed against him while a plea was also filed in the Delhi High Court to seek an interim stay on streaming the show which was later quashed by the HC. Vir’s Netflix special had offended several lawyers.

ALSO READ: Comedian Vir Das encounters two Indias after Kennedy Centre monologue video

FIR against Sunny Leone and Vir Das for Mastizaade: When the film ‘Mastizaade’ was released, all actors faced FIRs including Sunny Leone and Vir Das. As per the reports, the actors were said to be promoting condoms inside a temple, and that too in a vulgar way. This had upset many, leading to a police complaint in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar police station.

Over two dozen cops showed up to shut his show in Delhi: Back in the year 2015, Vir was travelling for his show ‘Unbelievable Tour’. One of his performances was in Delhi’s Siri Fort Auditorium. Vir was to present an act on former President, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Azad. However, even before he could start his act, the cops arrived at the venue and stopped him from performing.

The ‘trans’ joke on the episode of ‘TenOnTen’: Vir is known as a progressive comedian, Vir once poked a joke about the trans community in one of the episodes of his show ‘TenOnTen’. Although there were no legal actions against Vir for his comments, he was hugely criticised for his comments. However, soon, Vir apologised for his comments, and for hurting the community. The comedian said he had no intentions of hurting anyone with his comments.

ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das nominated for International Emmy Awards 2021; read details

When Vir put up a video of an old man purposely sneezing on him: During the lockdown last year, Vir had invited an old neighbour for dinner. While Vir maintained all protocols of social distancing, the neighbour got offended. He started to yell and sneeze at Vir. A video of this incident was put up by Vir on his social media. However, it was later taken down by him saying that the matter was resolved. While many people sided with the comedian, there were a few who tried to school him for uploading the video. But, Vir with his wit, shut them up.

Last year, Vir had also spoken about how he is dealing with the cops and legal cases. Taking it to Twitter, Vir spoke of how he is facing over a dozen legal actions and has over 200 death threats. Here is what he tweeted: