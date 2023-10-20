Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Vikrant Messy feels mixed emotions, says this about wife's pregnancy

    Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur made official Instagram announcement of her pregnancy last month, confirming previous reports.

    Vikrant Messy feels mixed emotions, says this about wife's pregnancy SHG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 20, 2023, 1:57 PM IST

    Vikrant Massey is a talented actor known for his great performances in movies, TV shows, and web series. He has been in films like A Death In The Gunj, Chhapaak, and Haseen Dilruba, and web series like Mirzapur and Broken But Beautiful. He and his wife, Sheetal Thakur, are excited to become parents soon. In a recent interview with News18, Vikrant talked about his feelings when he first learned about Sheetal's pregnancy. He said he is both nervous and excited and finds it hard to express how he feels.

    Vikrant was really happy and emotional when he found out that Sheetal was pregnant. “I just hope everything pans out nicely. I was overwhelmed when I came to know that Sheetal is pregnant,” he expressed. They shared the good news on Instagram last month, announcing that their baby is coming in 2024. They also posted a lovely picture from their wedding day and received congratulations from many celebrities including Neha Dhupia, Mouni Roy, Gauahar Khan and Kriti Kharbanda.

    Vikrant and Sheetal met while working on the web series Broken But Beautiful. After dating for four years, they got engaged in 2019 and had a small, traditional wedding ceremony in February last year.

    On the work front, Vikrant will be in a movie called "12th Fail," which is coming out on October 27, 2023, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

    ALSO READ: Koffee with Karan season 8: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone to appear together for the first time? Here's what

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2023, 1:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ganapath song 'Sara Zamana': Teaser for new party anthem boosts movie excitement among fans - WATCH SHG

    Ganapath song 'Sara Zamana': Teaser for new party anthem boosts movie excitement among fans - WATCH

    Did Offset break silence on 'saving' his marriage with wife Cardi B? Know details vma

    Did Offset break silence on 'saving' his marriage with wife Cardi B? Know details

    Koffee with Karan season 8: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone to appear together for the first time? Here's what we know ATG

    Koffee with Karan season 8: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone to appear together for the first time? Here's what

    'Ganapath': Rajinikanth sends good wishes to Tiger Shroff and team, hopes film gets grand success RKK

    'Ganapath': Rajinikanth sends good wishes to Tiger Shroff and team, hopes film gets grand success

    Jawan star Nayanthara and son Uyir's adorable video goes viral; fans overflow with delight SHG

    Jawan star Nayanthara and son Uyir's adorable video goes viral; fans overflow with delight

    Recent Stories

    Armoured jeeps spotted in Israel: Is this a sign of US-led invasion in Gaza? vkp

    Armoured jeeps spotted in Israel: Is this a sign of US-led invasion in Gaza?

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill highlights India's commitment to chasing excellence in the mega event osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill highlights India's commitment to chasing excellence in the mega event

    Photos New York man wins house in lottery gives tour on social media gcw

    Photos: New York man wins house in lottery, gives tour on social media

    Calicut University recruitment for asst. professors in various departments; Check details rkn

    Calicut University recruitment for asst. professors in various departments; Check details

    DMKS Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in a thigh-high slit one-shoulder gown RKK

    DMKS Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in a thigh-high slit one-shoulder gown

    Recent Videos

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon