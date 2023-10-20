Vikrant Messy feels mixed emotions, says this about wife's pregnancy

Vikrant Massey is a talented actor known for his great performances in movies, TV shows, and web series. He has been in films like A Death In The Gunj, Chhapaak, and Haseen Dilruba, and web series like Mirzapur and Broken But Beautiful. He and his wife, Sheetal Thakur, are excited to become parents soon. In a recent interview with News18, Vikrant talked about his feelings when he first learned about Sheetal's pregnancy. He said he is both nervous and excited and finds it hard to express how he feels.

Vikrant was really happy and emotional when he found out that Sheetal was pregnant. “I just hope everything pans out nicely. I was overwhelmed when I came to know that Sheetal is pregnant,” he expressed. They shared the good news on Instagram last month, announcing that their baby is coming in 2024. They also posted a lovely picture from their wedding day and received congratulations from many celebrities including Neha Dhupia, Mouni Roy, Gauahar Khan and Kriti Kharbanda.

Vikrant and Sheetal met while working on the web series Broken But Beautiful. After dating for four years, they got engaged in 2019 and had a small, traditional wedding ceremony in February last year.

On the work front, Vikrant will be in a movie called "12th Fail," which is coming out on October 27, 2023, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

ALSO READ: Koffee with Karan season 8: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone to appear together for the first time? Here's what