Vikram Vedha movie review: Is Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's HIT? Kareena, Rakesh Roshan share their views

Vikram Vedha first movie review: Hrithik Roshan's father Rakesh Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's wife Kareena Kapoor took to social media to share their review of Vikram Vedha. Read on to know more...

The release of Vikram Vedha, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, is scheduled for September 30, 2022. Vikram Vedha is anticipated to be a box office smash after Brahmastra, and the trailer and the songs have generated positive anticipation.

The first review of Vikram Vedha is now available for those eager to read the movie reviews. None other than Rakesh Roshan, a seasoned actor and director who is also Hrithik Roshan's father, reviews the picture. Senior Roshan took to Twitter to share his review. He tweeted, “Saw Vikram Vedha TERRIFIC credit to the director, actors & the team WOW!”

Likewise, Kareena Kapoor Khan has already watched the movie, called it a blockbuster, and has also fallen in love with it. The Laal Singh Chadha actress praised her husband's movies on her Instagram stories and thanked the entire cast for declaring it a smash blockbuster.

The movie Vikram Vedha is a remake of the same-titled Tamil movie. The first film's principal actors were Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan, and it was a commercial success.

One might anticipate Vikram Vedha as the mass-action comedy movie has sought after viewing the teaser. The public hasn't seen a solid action movie in a while, but on September 30, 2022, it appears like their wait will finally be over.