Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vikram box office collections: Kamal Haasan's movie records highest ever Week 1 in Kollywood

    Vikram: The first week collections are the second-highest in Kollywood history, after only 2.0, which benefited greatly from the Hindi and Telugu versions.

    Vikram box office collections: Kamal Haasan's movie records highest ever Week 1 in Kollywood RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jun 10, 2022, 1:19 PM IST

    Vikram collected around Rs. 165 crores in its first week at the Indian box office. The movie had a strong start, but the real story was how it kept going after that, breaking new daily records every day. The first week's collections are the second-highest in Kollywood history, after only 2.0, which benefited greatly from the Hindi and Telugu versions. The first-week box office for the Tamil version is the biggest ever, surpassing Bigil (Rs. 136 crores) with Rs. 140.30 crores.
     
    The movie's collections dropped in the previous two days, notably in Tamil Nadu, with a 20% reduction on Thursday, but that is to be anticipated when the collections are at such high levels; they do eventually stabilise to some degree of normalcy. It would have been concerning for the film's chances of beating Baahubali 2 if there had been a significant dip today as well, but pre-sales for today indicate a stronghold. This week, there are no major rivals for the picture, so it should do well in the second weekend. If all goes according to plan, the film should cross the Rs. 200 crore mark in India by the end of Sunday.

    Also Read: Bungalow to gold jewellery: Nayanthara gifts to Vignesh Shivan and his family
     
    The box office collections of Vikram at the Indian box office are as follows:
    Friday - Rs. 34.25 crores
    Saturday - Rs. 32 crores
    Sunday - Rs. 35 crores
    Monday - Rs. 19.25 crores
    Tuesday - Rs. 17.25 crores
    Wednesday - Rs. 15 crores
    Thursday - Rs. 11.75 crores
     
    Total - Rs. 164.50 crores
     
    In Tamil Nadu, the film grossed over Rs. 98 crores in its first week, which is the fourth most for any film in the state behind Sarkar, Bigil, and Beast. Vikram's seven-day total is lower than the others', but his trend is considerably stronger. Bigil earned Rs. 5 crores on the seventh day, compared to Rs. 6.75 crores for Vikram, putting the latter nearly 35% ahead.

    Also Read: Exclusive: How SS Rajmouli inspired makers of KGF
     
    Vikram's earnings in Telugu states topped Rs. 20 crores, with a share of Rs. 9.40 crores. The downward trend was solid, with Thursday's price decreasing just 35% from the opening day. The film has already surpassed Rs. 25 crores in Kerala, making it the highest-grossing Tamil film in the state. The Hindi version of the film performed admirably on weekdays, with receipts even improving on Tuesday and Wednesday, but with such low numbers, you can't really go anywhere.
     
    The following is the geographical breakdown of Vikram's box office receipts in India: 
    Tamil Nadu - Rs. 98 crores
    AP/TS - Rs. 20 crores
    Karnataka - Rs. 15 crores
    Kerala - Rs. 24.50 crores
    Rest of India - Rs. 6.75 crores
    Total - Rs. 164.50 crores

    Also Read: Pooja Hegde upset with IndiGo staff; actress BLASTS airline on Twitter

    Last Updated Jun 10, 2022, 1:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    777 Charlie review: Rakshit Shetty's film touches audiences' hearts; call it an 'emotional roller coaster ride' RBA

    777 Charlie review: Rakshit Shetty's film touches audiences' hearts; call it an 'emotional roller coaster ride

    Jurassic World Dominion movie review: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard's film gets mixed responses RBA

    Jurassic World Dominion movie review: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard's film gets mixed responses

    Exclusive How Baahubali SS Rajmouli inspired makers of KGF Chapter 2 drb

    Exclusive: How SS Rajmouli inspired makers of KGF

    Video Ameesha Patel shows off her sexy moves as she dances on her 46th birthday drb

    (Video) Ameesha Patel shows off her sexy moves as she dances on her 46th birthday

    Hollywood Johnny Depp birthday Actor get over 10 million followers within 24 hours of joining TikTok drb

    Johnny Depp birthday: Actor get over 10 million followers within 24 hours of joining TikTok

    Recent Stories

    UEFA Nations League, UNL 2022-23: You have to have a personality to play - Luis Enrique after Spain win over Switzerland-ayh

    Nations League: 'You have to have a personality to play' - Luis Enrique after Spain's win over Switzerland

    Exam dates for TS EAMCET, ECET, ICET and other CETs released; Know details here - adt

    Exam dates for TS EAMCET, ECET, ICET and other CETs released; Know details here

    Apple to start production of M2 Pro chipset to be made on 3Nm process gcw

    Apple to start production of M2 Pro chipset, to be made on 3Nm process

    NBA 2022 off-season, national basketball association: Pelicans vice president David Griffin - Zion Williamson easily a max player-krn

    NBA 2022 off-season: Pelicans vice president David Griffin - 'Zion Williamson easily a max player'

    Lucknow PUBG addict teen who shot mom for stopping him from playing waited for her to die gcw

    Lucknow: PUBG-addict teen, who shot mom for stopping him from playing, waited for her to die

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon