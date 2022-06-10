Vikram box office collections: Kamal Haasan's movie records highest ever Week 1 in Kollywood

Vikram collected around Rs. 165 crores in its first week at the Indian box office. The movie had a strong start, but the real story was how it kept going after that, breaking new daily records every day. The first week's collections are the second-highest in Kollywood history, after only 2.0, which benefited greatly from the Hindi and Telugu versions. The first-week box office for the Tamil version is the biggest ever, surpassing Bigil (Rs. 136 crores) with Rs. 140.30 crores.



The movie's collections dropped in the previous two days, notably in Tamil Nadu, with a 20% reduction on Thursday, but that is to be anticipated when the collections are at such high levels; they do eventually stabilise to some degree of normalcy. It would have been concerning for the film's chances of beating Baahubali 2 if there had been a significant dip today as well, but pre-sales for today indicate a stronghold. This week, there are no major rivals for the picture, so it should do well in the second weekend. If all goes according to plan, the film should cross the Rs. 200 crore mark in India by the end of Sunday.

The box office collections of Vikram at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 34.25 crores

Saturday - Rs. 32 crores

Sunday - Rs. 35 crores

Monday - Rs. 19.25 crores

Tuesday - Rs. 17.25 crores

Wednesday - Rs. 15 crores

Thursday - Rs. 11.75 crores



Total - Rs. 164.50 crores



In Tamil Nadu, the film grossed over Rs. 98 crores in its first week, which is the fourth most for any film in the state behind Sarkar, Bigil, and Beast. Vikram's seven-day total is lower than the others', but his trend is considerably stronger. Bigil earned Rs. 5 crores on the seventh day, compared to Rs. 6.75 crores for Vikram, putting the latter nearly 35% ahead.

Vikram's earnings in Telugu states topped Rs. 20 crores, with a share of Rs. 9.40 crores. The downward trend was solid, with Thursday's price decreasing just 35% from the opening day. The film has already surpassed Rs. 25 crores in Kerala, making it the highest-grossing Tamil film in the state. The Hindi version of the film performed admirably on weekdays, with receipts even improving on Tuesday and Wednesday, but with such low numbers, you can't really go anywhere.



The following is the geographical breakdown of Vikram's box office receipts in India:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 98 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 20 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 15 crores

Kerala - Rs. 24.50 crores

Rest of India - Rs. 6.75 crores

Total - Rs. 164.50 crores

