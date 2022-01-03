Vijay Deverakonda's Liger breaks records; movie tells story of chai wala turned MMA fighter

Good news for all Vijay Deverakonda's fans, a few days ago, the teaser of Liger was released a few days ago, which begins with an MMA commentator introducing the actor as 'Liger', now the video has broken many records. The film is helmed and written by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur. The film broke Pan India Records. Liger's video has set a new benchmark for the upcoming Pan India Films, with record views in 24 hours.

The video clearly broke previous best in just 7 hours, wherein it got more than 16 Million views in 24 hours. The video was also trending top on YouTube.

In the video, Vijay, a south Indian actor, also utters two small yet impactful dialogues. "We are Indians," showing his love for the country. And the other was, "Vaat Lagaa Denge," explains his aggressive attitude and bold character in the film.

Vijay has sported a different and trendy look, the actor looked like a beast with a chiselled physique and sports an entirely new cornrows hairdo and a ponytail. Cinematography and background score are in synch to give a whole unique experience to the movie buffs.

Going by the video, Vijay played a Mumbai streets fighter, who also sells tea with his mother, played by Ramya Krishnan. Soon he becomes a champion in MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) sport with the help of Ronit Roy, who is seen as his coach. The video didn't show Ananya Panday, who plays a vital role. The film also features boxing legend, Mike Tyson. Liger is slated to release on August 25, 2022, in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

