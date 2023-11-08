Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Vijay Deverakonda breaks silence on rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna's viral deepfake video row

    Earlier, Rashmika Mandanna also reacted to the viral deepfake video and shared that she is 'hurt' by it. Now, her alleged boyfriend, Vijay Deverakonda, has finally given a reaction to the viral deepfake video row. He has reacted to the controversy and posted an Instagram story as well.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Nov 8, 2023, 3:18 PM IST

    Rashmika Mandanna hit the headlines with her deepfake video circulated on the internet. Now, Vijay Deverakonda, the rumoured beau of Rashmika, expressed his concern on his Instagram story. Read more to find out about his two cents on the situation. Vijay Deverakonda has reacted to a deepfake video of his rumoured girlfriend, Rashmika Mandanna. On Wednesday, the Kushi actor took to his Instagram stories and expressed disappointment with the viral clip. He mentioned that it should not happen with anyone and demanded a crackdown and punishment for those who make such videos.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande to give birth to twins? Here's what we know

    Taking to his official Instagram story, Vijay Deverakonda added, "The necessary and important steps for the future. It should not happen to anyone. Also, there should be an efficient and accessible cyber wing for quick crackdowns and punishment will make people more secure."

    For the unversed, a morphed video of Rashmika Mandanna recently went viral on social media. In the clip, the woman with the face of Rashmika was getting into a lift, wearing a fitted outfit. The video instantly went viral. A few social media users came forward to clarify that the video had got deep faked. It grabbed the attention of netizens after superstar Amitabh Bachchan also took to the microblogging site X and ordered strict legal action.

    Later, Rashmika Mandanna also reacted to it and called it scary. "I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me that is getting viral and spread online. Something like this is so scary for me and every one of us, who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is now getting rampantly misused. Today, as a woman and actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well-wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can not imagine how I ever could have tackled this. We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft," she wrote on her Instagram stories.

    ALSO READ: Anasuya Bhardwaj lashes out on website for 'misinterpreting' her remarks about South superstar Allu Arjun

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2023, 3:18 PM IST
