Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's latest photo hand-holding goes viral; fans speculate new movie

Vijay Deverakonda took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of him holding a woman’s hand and captioned it, “Lots happening but this one’s truly special - announcing soon". Vijay will be next seen in Kushi opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

On August 15, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna celebrated the fifth anniversary of Geetha Govindam. To commemorate the event, Vijay posted photos on his Instagram account where Rashmika accompanied him. Rumours regarding Vijay and Rashmika's relationship status appeared simultaneously in these photos. Although there had been dating suspicions between them, in April this year, reports said that Rashmika had a fondness for another Telugu actor named Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas. However, Sreenivas later explained that these rumours were baseless.

Sreenivas later emphasised, however, that these rumours were untrue. Fans were interested about Rashmika and Vijay's connection when a video from what appeared to be a private outing spread on social media. Vijay and Rashmika haven't openly acknowledged or disputed their relationship.

Amid all this, Vijay took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of him holding a woman’s hand and captioned it, “Lots happening but this one’s truly special - announcing soon".

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to speculate if it’s about a new film with Rashmika. Many even wondered if it’s Dear Comrade 2.

Sharing the photo and tagging both Vijay and Rashmika, one fan wrote, “Are you thinking what I am thinking" with many echoing similar sentiments.

Rashmika Mandanna also thanked and lauded Vijay Deverakonda as Geetha Govindam celebrated her fifth birthday. "Five years have passed already? Waw. I still find it hard to believe. I'd want to thank everyone for watching and adoring our movie. I've been referred to as "Geetha madam" to this point, which makes me feel quite thankful. I'm really thankful. Of course, it wouldn't have been possible without my co-star Vijay, and I will always be incredibly appreciative to Parasuram sir and the Geetha arts team for providing me and trusting me with the role of "Geetha," she said.

The next movie starring Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu is Kushi.