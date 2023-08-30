Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's latest photo hand-holding goes viral; fans speculate new movie

    Vijay Deverakonda took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of him holding a woman’s hand and captioned it, “Lots happening but this one’s truly special - announcing soon". Vijay will be next seen in Kushi opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

    Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's latest photo hand-holding goes viral; fans speculate new movie RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 30, 2023, 9:08 AM IST

    On August 15, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna celebrated the fifth anniversary of Geetha Govindam. To commemorate the event, Vijay posted photos on his Instagram account where Rashmika accompanied him. Rumours regarding Vijay and Rashmika's relationship status appeared simultaneously in these photos. Although there had been dating suspicions between them, in April this year, reports said that Rashmika had a fondness for another Telugu actor named Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas. However, Sreenivas later explained that these rumours were baseless.

    Sreenivas later emphasised, however, that these rumours were untrue. Fans were interested about Rashmika and Vijay's connection when a video from what appeared to be a private outing spread on social media. Vijay and Rashmika haven't openly acknowledged or disputed their relationship.

    Also Read: Rubina Dilaik PREGNANT? Netizens congratulate actress after spotting ‘baby bump’

    Amid all this, Vijay took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of him holding a woman’s hand and captioned it, “Lots happening but this one’s truly special - announcing soon".

    Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to speculate if it’s about a new film with Rashmika. Many even wondered if it’s Dear Comrade 2.

    Sharing the photo and tagging both Vijay and Rashmika, one fan wrote, “Are you thinking what I am thinking" with many echoing similar sentiments.

    Also Read: Inception to Dark: 7 best sci-fi thrillers on Netflix, Amazon Prime

    Rashmika Mandanna also thanked and lauded Vijay Deverakonda as Geetha Govindam celebrated her fifth birthday. "Five years have passed already? Waw. I still find it hard to believe. I'd want to thank everyone for watching and adoring our movie. I've been referred to as "Geetha madam" to this point, which makes me feel quite thankful. I'm really thankful. Of course, it wouldn't have been possible without my co-star Vijay, and I will always be incredibly appreciative to Parasuram sir and the Geetha arts team for providing me and trusting me with the role of "Geetha," she said.

    The next movie starring Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu is Kushi.

    Last Updated Aug 30, 2023, 9:08 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will Smith is back with 'I Am Legend 2': Know the release date, plot, where to watch and more RBA

    Will Smith is back with 'I Am Legend 2': Know the release date, plot, where to watch and more

    Jailer star Rajinikanth in Bengaluru visits Raghavendra temple and BMTC bus depot (Photos and videos) RBA

    Jailer star Rajinikanth in Bengaluru visits Raghavendra temple and BMTC bus depot (Photos and videos)

    Parineeta to Chokher Bali: Top 7 best films by Raima Sen ADC EIA

    'Parineeta' to 'Chokher Bali': Top 7 best films by Raima Sen

    Mahira Khan opens up about divorce with ex-husband Ali Askari; says it was 'very painful' ADC

    Mahira Khan opens up about divorce with ex-husband Ali Askari; says it was 'very painful'

    Amber Heard spoke up about ex-partner Elon Musk; said he was not 'boring' ADC

    Amber Heard spoke up about ex-partner Elon Musk; said he was not 'boring'

    Recent Stories

    Kerala sees record sales of liquor in 8 days during Onam worth Rs 665 crore anr

    Kerala sees record sales of liquor in 8 days during Onam worth Rs 665 crore

    Will Smith is back with 'I Am Legend 2': Know the release date, plot, where to watch and more RBA

    Will Smith is back with 'I Am Legend 2': Know the release date, plot, where to watch and more

    Jupiter to Saturn: 8 planets and their rotation time around the axis ATG

    Jupiter to Saturn: 8 planets and their rotation time around the axis

    NASA declares annular solar eclipse ring of fire in October RBA

    NASA declares annular solar eclipse ‘ring of fire’ in October; read details

    Kerala news live August 30 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala likely to receive rainfall; Yellow alert sounded in 2 districts

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon