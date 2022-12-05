Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Viduthalai: Stuntman Suresh working with Vijay dies after falling from 20ft on sets

    The 54-year-old stuntman passed away while working on Vijay's next film, Viduthalai, which is being directed by national award-winning Vetrimaaran, on Saturday (December 3)
     

    Viduthalai Stuntman Suresh working with Vijay dies after falling from 20ft on sets RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Dec 5, 2022, 11:27 AM IST

    On Saturday, a 54-year-old stuntman passed away while working on the next film Viduthalai, which national award-winning Vetrimaaran is directing. On the set built for the movie near Vandalur in Chennai, Suresh, a stunt coordinator for several years, assisted another stunt coordinator when the event took place.

    According to rumours, a large set of train accidents was filmed as Suresh, and a few others were fastened to a rope harness for the stunt sequence. Suresh was fastened to a rope held by a crane when the action started, and the rope broke. The stunt coordinator was airlifted to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead after falling from a height of over 20 feet.

    Also Read: Pushpa 2: Know when Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film releasing in India and Russia

    Police are looking into the situation. The creators and director Vetrimaaran have not officially announced Suresh's passing.

    It is noteworthy that Peter Hein brought in a stunt crew from Bulgaria to serve as the movie's action choreographer. Rekha steals the spotlight in Manish Malhotra's celebrity-studded birthday selfie with Kajol, Raveena, and Karan Johar.

    In the meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi plays the lead in the movie. The movie is based on a short tale by B Jeyamohan named Thunavian. It began production in 2020, and the filmmaker has been filming in Tamil Nadu's forested areas. The movie was created in two halves.

    Also Read: Hansika Motwani's dreamy haldi photos go viral; couple slays in white outfits

    The movie also stars Gautham Menon, Prakash Raj, and Soori and Vijay Sethupathi. Rajiv Menon, a director, is said to have a significant part in the movie. Ilaiyaraaja composed the soundtrack for the movie.

    Elred Kumar provides financial support for Viduthalai under the guise of RS Infotainment. The producing company will distribute both segments of the movie. The theatrical rights to the movie were purchased by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies, who announced in September.

    Vijay Sethupathi is now working on Jawan, directed by Atlee, and has several other intriguing projects in the works, including Mumbaikar and Merry Christmas.

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2022, 11:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rana Daggubati calls IndiGo worst airline RBA

    Rana Daggubati calls IndiGo ‘worst’ airline; here's what he said

    Pushpa 2: Know when Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film releasing in India and Russia RBA

    Pushpa 2: Know when Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film releasing in India and Russia

    Malaika Arora: "Shilpa Shetty was the 1st choice for Shah Rukh Khan's hit song Chaiyya Chaiyya" RBA

    Malaika Arora: "Shilpa Shetty was the 1st choice for Shah Rukh Khan's hit song Chaiyya Chaiyya"

    RRR for Oscar: Is SS Rajamouli's blockbuster listed in Oscar nomination in Visual Effects category? Here's what we know RBA

    RRR for Oscar: Is SS Rajamouli's blockbuster listed in Oscar nomination in Visual Effects category? Report

    Videos and pictures: Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya finally got married at Mundota Fort in Jaipur RBA

    Videos and pictures: Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya finally got married at Mundota Fort in Jaipur

    Recent Stories

    Amazon may now layoff 20000 employees, including senior managers: Report - adt

    Amazon may now layoff 20,000 employees, including senior managers: Report

    Rana Daggubati calls IndiGo worst airline RBA

    Rana Daggubati calls IndiGo ‘worst’ airline; here's what he said

    Pushpa 2: Know when Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film releasing in India and Russia RBA

    Pushpa 2: Know when Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film releasing in India and Russia

    Who was Dominique Lapierre, author of 'City of Joy', dies at 91 - adt

    Who was Dominique Lapierre, author of 'City of Joy', dies at 91

    Priyanka Chopra in Dubai: Actress shares her vacay pictures, videos from her fancy cruise RBA

    Priyanka Chopra in Dubai: Actress shares her vacay pictures, videos from her fancy cruise

    Recent Videos

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Video Icon
    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Video Icon
    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral - gps

    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral

    Video Icon