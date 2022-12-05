Viduthalai: Stuntman Suresh working with Vijay dies after falling from 20ft on sets

The 54-year-old stuntman passed away while working on Vijay's next film, Viduthalai, which is being directed by national award-winning Vetrimaaran, on Saturday (December 3)

On Saturday, a 54-year-old stuntman passed away while working on the next film Viduthalai, which national award-winning Vetrimaaran is directing. On the set built for the movie near Vandalur in Chennai, Suresh, a stunt coordinator for several years, assisted another stunt coordinator when the event took place.

According to rumours, a large set of train accidents was filmed as Suresh, and a few others were fastened to a rope harness for the stunt sequence. Suresh was fastened to a rope held by a crane when the action started, and the rope broke. The stunt coordinator was airlifted to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead after falling from a height of over 20 feet.

Police are looking into the situation. The creators and director Vetrimaaran have not officially announced Suresh's passing.

It is noteworthy that Peter Hein brought in a stunt crew from Bulgaria to serve as the movie's action choreographer.

In the meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi plays the lead in the movie. The movie is based on a short tale by B Jeyamohan named Thunavian. It began production in 2020, and the filmmaker has been filming in Tamil Nadu's forested areas. The movie was created in two halves.

The movie also stars Gautham Menon, Prakash Raj, and Soori and Vijay Sethupathi. Rajiv Menon, a director, is said to have a significant part in the movie. Ilaiyaraaja composed the soundtrack for the movie.

Elred Kumar provides financial support for Viduthalai under the guise of RS Infotainment. The producing company will distribute both segments of the movie. The theatrical rights to the movie were purchased by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies, who announced in September.

Vijay Sethupathi is now working on Jawan, directed by Atlee, and has several other intriguing projects in the works, including Mumbaikar and Merry Christmas.