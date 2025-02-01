VIDEO: Vicky Kaushal in Hyderabad with Rashmika Mandanna, speaks Telugu at Chhaava song launch

Chhaava's latest song The Jaane Tu featuring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, was launched in Hyderabad. A video of Vicky speaking Telugu with Rashmika's aid during the occasion has gone viral.

Published: Feb 1, 2025, 4:21 PM IST

The latest single from Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's Chhaava, Jaane Tu, was released yesterday. The song was released during an event in Hyderabad. A video from the occasion Vicky Kaushal talks in Telugu with Rashmika's assistance is going viral.

Vicky Kaushal can be seen speaking in Telugu while supporters applaud and cheer him on. He also looks to Rashmika Mandanna to make sure he's not making any errors. He said, “Andariki namaskaram. Andaru bagunnara. Hyderabad ki Raavandam chaala santosham ga undi (Hello, everyone. How are you all doing? I’m happy to come to Hyderabad and be with you all)."

Vicky also shared glimpses from the event on Instagram. He wrote in the caption, "Gliding on that ‘throne’ of yours , you’ve radiated nothing but the true spirit of a Maharani. Thank you @rashmika_mandanna for powering through and doing it all with a glorious smile. Hyderabad... Thank you so much for being so kind and warm for the launch of our first song #JaaneTu... Spoke a few and learnt a few words in Telugu. Promise to always remember them. See you all in cinemas for #ChhaavaOnFeb14 (sic)."

Chhaava also stars Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, Diana Penty, Ahustosh Rana, and Divya Dutta. Chhaava, produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and directed by Laxman Utekar, will be released in theatres on February 14. The film is also set for distribution in Russia. 

