Video: Palak Tiwari gets trolled for plunging neckline blouse at Baba Siddique's Iftaar Party

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star Palak Tiwari recently made waves when she claimed that Salman Khan does not allow women to wear low necklines on his set. She then backtracked on her comments.

    First Published Apr 17, 2023, 10:54 AM IST

    Palak Tiwari has made waves after claiming that Salman Khan has a ban against ladies wearing low necklines on film sets. Palak worked with Salman in his film Antim. She then stated that her comments had been "misunderstood."

    The actress is currently being trolled for wearing "a revealing neckline" to Baba Siddique's Iftar dinner. On Sunday evening, Palak joined Siddique's star-studded Iftar party. She wore a grey-ish lehenga with a plunging neckline and a choli. Netizens were unimpressed with Palak's attire and proceeded to mock her.

    One user wrote, “Has she come for Iftar party or item song performance?" Another one said, “These people should be ashamed of themselves." A third user commented, “The theme is Iftar party, right? Why the dress like you’re going to a fashion show?"

    About Palak Tiwari's outfit
    Palak donned a sequined choli for her presence at Baba Siddique's Iftaar party. Her lehenga was embellished with mirror work, as was her dupatta. Palak looked stunning in the lehenga, with her hair falling casually around her shoulders. She chose dewy makeup. She also posed for photos with Baba Sidduique.

    Palak will make her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's forthcoming flick Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Bhumika Chawla, and Siddharth Nigam, and is directed by Farhad Samji.

    Palak Tiwari is the daughter of television personality Shweta Tiwari. Palak has also made headlines for her collaborations and fashion statements. Ibrahim Ali Khan has been related to Palak.

     

     

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2023, 10:54 AM IST
