    Video: Karan Johar unboxes Koffee With Karan hamper; check out some expensive ideas inside

    The popular Koffee With Karan hamper was recently shown to the public by Karan Johar. The hampers include anything from opulent goods and beverages to electrical equipment, and they are filled with everything.

    As Karan Johar's most popular chat show, 'Koffee With Karan 8', comes to an end, the filmmaker and host finally disclosed the hamper the programme's participants received for acing the legendary Rapid Fire Round. From exquisite items and beverages to electrical equipment, the hampers have it everything.

    Sharing the unboxing video on Instagram, Karan wrote, “The one constant guest of honor on the Koffee couch has been none other than the Koffee hamper! Not going to gate-keep the secret about this one, so here you go! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran Season8—all episodes are now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar! #KWKS8OnHotstar.”

    Have a look at the video:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

    The gift basket has a variety of extravagant things for celebrities, including jewellery from Karan Johar's Tyaani, Sonos speakers, Google Pixel 8 Pro, a massage gun, luxury perfume, handcrafted chocolates, and more. The hamper also contains beauty goods such as almond body shower gel, premium tea, luxury drinks, and more. Finally, he disclosed that the renowned coffee cup is 'handcrafted designer mug produced from the best Indian clay.'

    However, the director abstained from discussing the other goods. “There are a couple of more high-luxury items in the hamper and an exciting, must-have high-tech product that we are sure our guests have completely loved and adored. But I won’t tell you what those are. There is no hamper without a little element of intrigue to it. We can only keep these secrets to ourselves,” he shared.

    Also Read: Did Shah Rukh Khan's visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir? Know Truth

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

    Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan, is one of the most popular with the audience. The eighth season included an eclectic mix of celebrities. From Saif Ali Khan's appearance with his mother, Sharmila Tagore, to Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman's episode, the guests shared amusing stories about their film shoots and personal life. Ajay Devgn joined the sofa with his filmmaker pal Rohit Shetty. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh debuted the season as the opening guests.

