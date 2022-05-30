Kim Kardashian’s favourite date is NOT Pete Davidson; check out pics to know who is it

Not Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian’s favourite date was with someone else. See pictures from her ‘best date ever’ to find out who is Kim’s favourite date partner.

Kim Kardashian went out on a date recently and it was not with her boyfriend Pete Davidson. Rather, the SKIMS owner had a date with someone who is a lot more special than Pete and is loved by Kim the most. In fact, as Kim put it on her social media, it was the ‘best date ever’ of Kim’s life. If you still wondering who is that special person in Kim’s life, scroll down to check out the pictures.

Kim Kardashian’s favourite date night was with none other than North West, her eldest daughter with ex-husband Kanye West. The mommy-daughter duo stepped out to Italy for some private time of their own. ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share NEW hot and cheeky wedding photos

Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

While Pete Davidson could not make it for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italy wedding, Kim decided to step out for an adorable date with her daughter, North, pictures of which she shared on her Instagram handle. ALSO READ: 7 bikini pics of Kim Kardashian that are ultra bold and sexy

The pictures that Kim Kardashian shared on her social media were from the pre-wedding celebrations of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, last week. Kim had attended the wedding with her four children, including North, and sans Pete Davidson.

“Best date ever,” wrote Kim Kardashian in her post’s caption, along with a white heart emoticon. The photos show Kim still rocking her blonde hair that she dyed for Met Gala 2022 early this month.

Kim Kardashian wore a grey coloured Dolce & Gabbana cutout crop top that came with attached sleeves. Paired it with matching high-waisted leggings with built-in boots. North, on the other hand, rocked a black top with black jeans and kitten-healed sandals. She also donned her signature braids.

As per reports, the Kardashians had booked an entire restaurant in Italy for their family dinner wherein they were also joined by their children. They reportedly ordered for handmade troife pasta with pesto, fresh fruit, baked seabass, and coffee parfait with coffee liqueur. They also called in for a selection of three Italian wines.

