Video and pictures: Poonam Pandey suffers oops moment in her cleavage-showing plunging neckline jumpsuit

Poonam Pandey's sexy dress style ensures she never fails to create headlines. Check out her recent gorgeous images in backless lavender jumpsuit

Poonam Pandey turned up the heat as she stepped out in Mumbai for a store launch on Thursday. The actress-model sizzled in a powder pink backless jumpsuit that featured a cleavage-baring cut-out.

Poonam showed off her great physique in the tight number she matched up with enormous danglers. She also posed for shutterbugs before heading inside the store. Since her dress featured an extra plunging neckline, Poonam seemingly suffered a “oops moment" while posing for the paparazzi, but the actress handled it like a pro.

Poonam wore white heeled sandals and carried a shiny silver clutch to heighten her stature. The actress also chatted with the paps in Marathi.

Ever since Poonam Pandey made her debut with Nasha in Bollywood, she has managed to be in the headlines for all the controversial reasons. Poonam is well-known for garnering headlines for her racy style and striking appearances. Poonam's flirty statements are nothing new, despite the fact that she is always in the limelight owing to her social media posts.

Poonam Pandey’s popularity skyrocketed to fame when she had promised in a video message ahead of the 2011 Cricket World Cup final that she would strip if India won the final match. With her audacious claim, this was the first time she drew attention to herself across all social media platforms.

On the work front, Poonam was last seen in the first season of Lock Upp hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Though she did not win the show, she did expand her fan base. Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui won the first season of Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp.