Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: THIS is how VicKat have reacted to speculations regarding their wedding

For the last couple of months, there have been numerous reports on the wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Now, there’s a fresh report which says how the two have actors have reacted to the speculations around their wedding. Read below to know the details.

Whether it is about making the guests sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement clause or having a special security code mandatory for the guests to keep a no-phone policy at the wedding, there have been all sorts of speculations that have surfaced on the net regarding the wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. While some of these speculations may be believable, the others might be a little too much. Despite that, reports around the wedding continued to float.

According to a fresh report, the dulha (Vicky Kaushal) and Dulhan (Katrina Kaif) have finally reacted to all these speculations that have been doing rounds. Quoting a source close to the couple, Bollywood Life reported that the actors have had a good laugh at these bizarre speculations.

The report said that both Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have laughed over some absolutely rubbish and ridiculous stories that have been doing rounds on social media. The couple prefers their privacy, and their wedding reflects just that as they have kept it a very private and small celebration with the attendance of just their close friends and family.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, as their friends lovingly call them VicKat, will be tying the know on Friday, December 09. Their sangeet ceremony is underway and their Mehendi ceremony will take place on Wednesday, December 08 while they will formally be wedded on Friday, December 09.

Their wedding is taking place at the 14th-century fort, Six Senses Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district, in Rajasthan. The guests had started to arrive for the wedding festivities from Tuesday onwards while the couple arrived with their families on Monday evening. Both, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted entering the fort on Monday evening but in different cars.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif’s Sooryavanshi director, filmmaker Rohit Shetty will reportedly be skipping the grand wedding. The reason for his miss from the festivities is said to be shooting of ‘Cirkus’, featuring Ranveer Singh.