Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty to miss the wedding for THIS reason

In the list of 120 guests who are to attend Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding, was filmmaker Rohit Shetty who directed Katrina Kaif in her last film ‘Sooryavanshi’ opposite Akshay Kumar. Rohit Shetty was to attend the royal wedding of the couple which is to be held in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district but unfortunately will not be able to attend it any longer.

Rohit Shetty has started the shooting of his upcoming film ‘Cirkus’ featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The ‘Singham’ director’s team has already reached Ooty for the film’s shooting, and now Rohit Shetty too has joined them for a 10-to-12-day schedule.

As per a report in ETimes, Rohit Shetty’s team had arrived at the hill station on November 30 for the film which is backed by the filmmaker’s own production house, T-series and Reliance Entertainment. The film’s schedule was planned much before, and Rohit Shetty is not one of those who would skip the shooting schedule. Therefore, the Sooryavanshi director will have to miss out on his film’s leading lady’s royal grand wedding that is presently underway at Six Sense Fort Barwara.

Meanwhile, the groom and bride to be, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were snapped of Monday evening while entering the premised of the 14th-century fort in different cars. The fort resort has been beautifully decked up for the biggest weddings of the year 2021, and one of the biggest of Bollywood.

The Sangeet ceremony of the actors is underway while their wedding would take place on Thursday, December 09. Even though the functions for their wedding have begun, the actors have not put out any official comment regarding their marriage. It is one of the most under-the-wraps weddings that Bollywood has ever witnessed.

With so much media attention and over a hundred celebrity guests, the eyes of the country are on this wedding. And so is that of the district administration and state government. The authorities have laid Covid-19 protocols for the wedding which the guests have to mandatorily follow. The administration has also decided to conduct random Covid-19 tests on guests amidst the scar o Omicron – the new variant of Covid-19 which recently made its way to India.