    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Admin to conduct random Covid-19 tests of guests amidst Omicron scare?

    Celebrations for the year’s biggest wedding have started already. There are reports that the district administration may be conducting random tests on guests, and to also ensure that no norms of Covid-19 protocol are violated.

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 7, 2021, 1:53 PM IST
    The wedding celebrations for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s Shaadi has already begun. Guests have started to arrive at Jaipur Airport and are headed in taxis to the wedding venue - Six Sense Fort Barwara in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district. Being the biggest wedding of the year 2021, and amidst the newly found Omicron variant of Covid-19 in India, the state government of Rajasthan is on alert for the wedding.

    While the sangeet ceremony of the actors is scheduled to take place in the evening today, on Tuesday, December 7, there are reports that an administrative team will be conducting checks at the wedding to ensure that no Covid-19 are violated.

    According to a report in Bollywood Life, a special team from Jaipur has been sent to Sawai Madhupur to check if the Covid-19 protocol is being followed or not. The reports also suggest that the team may conduct random Covid-19 tests on the guests during the celebrations that will be held for over four days.

    ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding Live Updates: Pre-wedding functions start; guests started coming in

    Among the guidelines set by the district administration, the guests have mandatorily been asked to carry a negative RT-PCR report with them for the wedding. Apart from this, the guests have also been asked to always wear masks while their stay at the wedding.

    The resort where the wedding is taking place has also put up sanitization points at every 50 meters, while all rooms will be thoroughly sanitized every 24 hours. There are reports that the rooms for the bride (Katrina Kaif) and the groom (Vicky Kaushal), and their family members will be out of bounds for everyone. Special permission needs to be sought for anyone who is willing to visit their room.

    Meanwhile, the wedding has been organised as per Rajasthan’s Covid-19 protocol. The state has wedding permission for only 200 guests, and therefore, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding guest list has also been prepared accordingly. The couple sought permission for 120 guests.

    ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Is Deepika Padukone on the wedding invitee list?

    Rajasthan’s Public Works Department Minister and Minister-in-charge of Sawai Madhopur, Bhajanlal Jatav had told the media on Tuesday that the guests will have to undergo three levels of checks. The first check comes in at the airport of the departure city from where the guests will be flying to Jaipur, the second check is upon their arrival at Jaipur airport and the third check is at the time of the arrival of the guests at their respective stays.

