    Vedaa REVIEW: Is John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh's film worth your time? Read movie's FIRST reaction

    Vedaa First Review: Vedaa is an action drama directed by Nikhil Advani starring John Abraham, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Tamannaah Bhatia. It is John's first collaboration with Sharvari.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 13, 2024, 2:36 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 13, 2024, 2:36 PM IST

    Vedaa First Review: Sharvari is on a roll in 2024 and there are no doubts about it. After delivering her first superhit of the year with Munjya, Sharvari is back with another highly anticipated release, and the public is quite thrilled about it. We're talking about Vedaa, starring John Abraham, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Tamannaah Bhatia. Vedaa, directed by Nikhil Advani, is an action drama and John's first collaboration with Sharvari.

    As the teaser has left everyone eager and wanting more, there has been conjecture regarding how Vedaa would fare after its debut. And, although Vedaa has emerged as one of the most talked-about films of the year, we have obtained the first review of the film, which was published by actor, writer, and model Kuldeep on Instagram and is now going viral, in which he praises the film and gives it 4.5 stars. 

    Vedaa First Review and Ratings 
    He wrote, "Full on action entertainer 4.5 stars. Marvelous & fabulous film. This is called a best masterpiece of @nikhiladvani. Outstanding. @thejohnabraham O My God... What a actor he was. Just terrific. Action skills, eyes, expression, dialogue delivery goodness fantabulous. @nowitsabhi Baap re baap. Khunkhaar villain.. Spectacular he was my God. His expression faad diya. @ashishvidyarthi a truly legendary actor... smashing. @sharvari.. Boom each n every scene Sharvari rocks. @Tamannaahspeaks Fab Job!".

    To be noted, Vedaa will compete at the box office with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 and Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu's Khel Khel Mein, both of which are set to release on Independence Day. Notably, this is John's third box office duel with Akshay Kumar, following Gold versus Satyameva Jayate in 2018 and Mission Mangal against Batla House in 2019. It'll be fascinating to watch who wins the box office game. 

